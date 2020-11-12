Movies
Box office
1. “Let Him Go” ($4.1 million)
2. “Come Play” ($1.7 million)
3. “The War with Grandpa” ($1.5 million)
4. “Honest Thief” ($1.1 million)
5. “Tenet” ($905,000)
6. “Toy Story” ($505,000)
7. “The Empty Man” ($277,000)
8. “Spell” ($150,000)
9. “The New Mutants” ($110,000)
10. “Love and Monsters” ($100,000)
Watched at Home
1. “After We Collided”
2. “Hocus Pocus”
3. “Trump Card”
4. “Beetlejuice”
5. “Spell”
6. “My Hero Academia: Heroes: Rising”
7. “The Nightmare Before Christmas”
8. “Ava”
9. “Halloween” (2018)
10. “Halloween” (1978)
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
2. “Positions” - Ariana Grande
3. “Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake featuring Lil Durk
4. “Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
5. “I Hope” — Gabby Barrett
6. “Savage Love” — Jawish 685 x Jason Derulo
7. “Lemonade” - Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and NAV
8. “34+35” - Ariana Grande
9. “Dakiti” - Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez
10. “WAP” — Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Top Country
1. “Love You Like I Used To” - Russell Dickerson
2. “More Than My Hometown” - Morgan Wallen
3. “Happy Anywhere” - Blake Shelton/Gwenn Stefani
4. “One Beer” - Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
5. “Big, Big Plans” - Chris Lane
6. “Pretty Heart” - Parker McCollum
7. “Everywhere But On” - Matt Stell
8. “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” - Jon Pardi
9. “I Should Probably Go To Bed” - Dan + Shay
10. “Happy Does” - Kenny Chesney
Books
1. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 15” - Jeff Kinney
2. “The Sentinel: A Jack Reacher Novel” - Lee Child, Andrew Child
3. “Greenlights” - Matthew McConaughey
4. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #9), Volume 9” — Dav Pilkey
5. “A Time for Mercy” - John Grisham
6. “Modern Comfort Food” - Ina Garten
7. “A Republic Under Assault, Volume 3: The Left’s Ongoing Attack on American Freedom” - Tom Fitton
8. “The Return” - Nicholas Sparks
9. “Room on the Broom” - Julia Donaldson
10. “5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas” - Jimmy Fallon
