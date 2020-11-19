Movies
Box office
1. “Freaky” ($3.7 million)
2. “Let Him Go” ($1.8 million)
3. “The War with Grandpa” ($1.3 million)
4. “Come Play” ($1.1 million)
5. “Honest Thief” ($800,000)
6. “Tenet” ($735,000)
7. “Guardians of the Galaxy” ($406,000)
8. “True to the Game 2: Gena’s Story” ($287,219)
9. “Toy Story” ($222,000)
10. “Come Away” ($108,000)
Watched at Home
1. “After We Collided”
2. “Game of Thrones: Seasons 1-8”
3. “Antebellum”
4. “Trump Card”
5. “Yellowstone: Season One”
6. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
7. “Yellowstone: Season Three”
8. “Yellowstone: Season Two”
9. “My Hero Academia: Heroes: Rising”
10. “Ava”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
2. “Positions” - Ariana Grande
3. “I Hope” — Gabby Barrett
4. “Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake featuring Lil Durk
5. “Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
6. “Lemonade” - Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and NAV
7. “Holy” - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
8. “Dakiti” - Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez
9. “Savage Love” — Jawish 685 x Jason Derulo
10. “For the Night” - Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
Top Country
1. “Love You Like I Used To” - Russell Dickerson
2. “More Than My Hometown” - Morgan Wallen
3. “Happy Anywhere” - Blake Shelton/Gwenn Stefani
4. “One Beer” - Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
5. “Big, Big Plans” - Chris Lane
6. “Pretty Heart” - Parker McCollum
7. “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” - Jon Pardi
8. “I Should Probably Go To Bed” - Dan + Shay
9. “Everywhere But On” - Matt Stell
10. “Champagne Night” - Lady A
Books
1. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 15” - Jeff Kinney
2. “Fortune and Glory” - Janet Evanovich
3. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #9), Volume 9” — Dav Pilkey
4. “Bedtime Favorites (3rd edition)” - Disney Book Group
5. “Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other” - Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish
6. “A Time for Mercy” - John Grisham
7. “Marvel Storybook Collection” - Marvel Press Book Group
8. “The Sentinel: A Jack Reacher Novel” - Lee Child, Andrew Child
9. “Disney Animals Storybook Collection” - Disney Book Group
10. “A Republic Under Assault, Volume 3: The Left’s Ongoing Attack on American Freedom” - Tom Fitton
