Movies
Box office
1. “Freaky” ($1.2 million)
2. “The War with Grandpa” ($733,067)
3. “Let Him Go” ($710,000)
4. “Come Play” ($550,000)
5. “The Santa Clause” ($461,000)
6. “Honest Thief” ($452,000)
7. “Vanguard” ($400,000)
8. “Tenet” ($360,000)
9. “True to the Game 2: Gena’s Story” ($161,016)
10. “Buddy Games” ($140,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
2. “After We Collided”
3. “Antebellum”
4. “Trump Card”
5. “Yellowstone: Season One”
6. “Home Alone”
7. “Jumanji: The Next Level”
8. “Yellowstone: Season Two”
9. “Paw Patrol: Pup-tastic! 8-DVD Collection”
10. “Trolls: World Tour”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
2. “Therefore I Am” - Billie Eilish
3. “Positions” - Ariana Grande
4. “I Hope” — Gabby Barrett
5. “Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake featuring Lil Durk
6. “Holy” - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
7. “Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
8. “Lemonade” - Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and NAV
9. “Dakiti” - Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez
10. “For the Night” - Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
Top Country
1. “More Than My Hometown” - Morgan Wallen
2. “One Beer” - Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
3. “Happy Anywhere” - Blake Shelton/Gwenn Stefani
4. “Love You Like I Used To” - Russell Dickerson
5. “Big, Big Plans” - Chris Lane
6. “Pretty Heart” - Parker McCollum
7. “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” - Jon Pardi
8. “I Should Probably Go To Bed” - Dan + Shay
9. “Champagne Night” - Lady A
10. “Happy Does” - Kenny Chesney
Books
1. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 15” - Jeff Kinney
2. “Humans” - Brandon Stanton
3. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #9), Volume 9” — Dav Pilkey
4. “The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be” - Joanna Gaines
5. “The Law of Innocence” - Michael Connelly
6. “Greenlights” - Matthew McConaughey
7. “I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry” - Halsey
8. “The Ickabog” - J.K. Rowling
9. “A Time for Mercy” - John Grisham
10. “Marvel Storybook Collection” - Marvel Press Book Group
