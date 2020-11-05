Movies
Box office
1. “Come Play” ($3.1 million)
2. “Honest Thief” ($1.3 million)
3. “The War with Grandpa” ($1.2 million)
4. “Tenet” ($885,000)
5. “The Empty Man” ($577,351)
6. “Hocus Pocus” ($456,000)
7. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” ($386,000)
8. “Halloween” ($274,000)
9. “Monsters, Inc.” ($232,000)
10. “Spell” ($210,000)
Watched at Home
1. “After We Collided”
2. “Back to the Future Trilogy”
3. “Ava”
4. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
5. “Hocus Pocus”
6. “Yellowstone: Season Three”
7. “Yellowstone: Season One”
8. “Yellowstone: Season Two”
9. “Beetlejuice”
10. “The Secret: Dare to Dream”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Positions” - Ariana Grande
2. “Forever After All” - Luke Combs
3. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
4. “Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake featuring Lil Durk
5. “Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
6. “I Hope” — Gabby Barrett
7. “WAP” — Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
8. “Savage Love” — Jawish 685 x Jason Derulo
9. “Lemonade” - Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and NAV
10. “Holy” - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
Top Country
1. “Love You Like I Used To” - Russell Dickerson
2. “Everywhere But On” - Matt Stell
3. “More Than My Hometown” - Morgan Wallen
4. “Happy Anywhere” - Blake Shelton/Gwenn Stefani
5. “Got What I Got” - Jason Aldean
6. “One Beer” - Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
7. “Some Girls” - Jameson Rodgers
8. “Big, Big Plans” - Chris Lane
9. “Pretty Heart” - Parker McCollum
10. “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” - Jon Pardi
Books
1. “Greenlights” - Matthew McConaughey
2. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #9), Volume 9” — Dav Pilkey
3. “A Time for Mercy” - John Grisham
4. “A Republic Under Assault, Volume 3: The Left’s Ongoing Attack on American Freedom” - Tom Fitton
5. “Modern Comfort Food” - Ina Garten
6. “Room on the Broom” - Julia Donaldson
7. “The Return” - Nicholas Sparks
8. “Untamed” - Glennon Doyle
9. “Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas: Have a Very Merry Movie Holiday” - Caroline McKenzie
10. “Midnight Sun” - Stephenie Meyer
