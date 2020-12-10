Movies
Box office
1. “The Croods: A New Age” ($4.4 million)
2. “Half Brothers” ($720,000)
3. “Freaky” ($460,000)
4. “All My Life” ($350,000)
5. “The War with Grandpa” ($329,359)
6. “Come Play” ($236,000)
7. “Let Him Go” ($216,000)
8. “Honest Thief” ($190,000)
9. “Die Hard” ($189,000)
10. “Tenet” ($180,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Unhinged”
2. “The New Mutants”
3. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
4. “Elf”
5. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
6. “Friends the Complete Series”
7. “Yellowstone: Season One”
8. “Home Alone”
9. “Antebellum”
10. “Yellowstone: Season Two”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
2. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” - Mariah Carey
3. “Positions” - Ariana Grande
4. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” - Brenda Lee
5. “Dakiti” - Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez
6. “Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake featuring Lil Durk
7. “Holy” - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
8. “I Hope” — Gabby Barrett
9. “Jingle Bell Rock” - Bobby Helms
10. “Dynamite” - BTS
Top Country
1. “Happy Anywhere” - Blake Shelton/Gwenn Stefani
2. “Big, Big Plans” - Chris Lane
3. “Pretty Heart” - Parker McCollum
4. “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” - Jon Pardi
5. “I Should Probably Go To Bed” - Dan + Shay
6. “One Beer” - Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
7. “More Than My Hometown” - Morgan Wallen
8. “Champagne Night” - Lady A
9. “Happy Does” - Kenny Chesney
10. “Better Together” - Luke Combs
Books
1. “A Promised Land” - Barack Obama
2. “Ready Player Two” - Ernest Cline
3. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 15” - Jeff Kinney
4. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #9), Volume 9” — Dav Pilkey
5. “Greenlights” - Matthew McConaughey
6. “Deadly Cross” - James Patterson
7. “Disney 5-Minute Christmas Stories” - Disney Storybook Artists
8. “The Monster at the End of This Book (Sesame Street)” - Jon Stone
9. “5-Minute Frozen” - Disney Book Group
10. “The Ickabog” - J.K. Rowling
