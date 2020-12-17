Movies
Box office
1. “The Croods: A New Age” ($3 million)
2. “Half Brothers” ($490,000)
3. “Freaky” ($315,000)
4. “The War with Grandpa” ($266,864)
5. “All My Life” ($215,000)
6. “Come Play” ($176,000)
7. “Die Hard” ($136,000)
8. “Honest Thief” ($135,000)
9. “Tenet” ($125,000)
10. “Let Him Go” ($121,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Lord of the Rings - The Motion Picture Trilogy”
2. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
3. “Elf”
4. “Unhinged”
5. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
6. “The Office: The Complete Series”
7. “The Hobbit Trilogy”
8. “The New Mutants”
9. “Fatman”
10. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” - Mariah Carey
2. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
3. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” - Brenda Lee
4. “Positions” - Ariana Grande
5. “Jingle Bell Rock” - Bobby Helms
6. “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” - Andy Williams
7. “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
8. “Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake featuring Lil Durk
9. “Holy” - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
10. “Feliz Navidad” - Jose Feliciano
Top Country
1. “Big, Big Plans” - Chris Lane
2. “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” - Jon Pardi
3. “Pretty Heart” - Parker McCollum
4. “Happy Anywhere” - Blake Shelton/Gwenn Stefani
5. “I Should Probably Go To Bed” - Dan + Shay
6. “Champagne Night” - Lady A
7. “Happy Does” - Kenny Chesney
8. “Better Together” - Luke Combs
9. “Hole In The Bottle” - Kelsea Ballerini
10. “Beers and Sunshine” - Darius Rucker
Books
1. “A Promised Land” - Barack Obama
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” - Charlie Mackesy
3. “Cat Kid Comic Club: From the Creator of Dog Man” - Dav Pilkey
4. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 15” - Jeff Kinney
5. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #9), Volume 9” — Dav Pilkey
7. “Greenlights” - Matthew McConaughey
8. “Ready Player Two” - Ernest Cline
9. “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition (with light boy doll)” - Carol V. Aebersold
10. “The Ickabog” - J.K. Rowling
