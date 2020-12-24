Movies
Box office
1. “Monster Hunter” ($2.2 million)
2. “The Croods: A New Age” ($2 million)
3. “Fatale” ($918,112)
4. “Elf” ($365,000)
5. “Half Brothers” ($271,605)
6. “The Polar Express” ($231,000)
7. “Freaky” ($174,905)
8. “The War with Grandpa” ($170,816)
9. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” ($130,000)
10. “Come Play” ($118,660)
Watched at Home
1. “Yellowstone: Season Three”
2. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”
3. “Elf”
4. “Yellowstone: Season One”
5. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
6. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
7. “Lord of the Rings - The Motion Picture Trilogy”
8. “The Polar Express”
9. “Home Alone”
10. “Fatman”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Willow” - Taylor Swift
2. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” - Mariah Carey
3. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” - Brenda Lee
4. “Jingle Bell Rock” - Bobby Helms
5. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
6. “A Holly Jolly Christmas” - Burl Ives
7. “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” - Andy Williams
8. “Positions” - Ariana Grande
9. “Dynamite” - BTS
10. “Feliz Navidad” - Jose Feliciano
Top Country
1. “Pretty Heart” - Parker McCollum
2. “Happy Anywhere” - Blake Shelton/Gwenn Stefani
3. “Champagne Night” - Lady A
4. “Big, Big Plans” - Chris Lane
5. “I Should Probably Go To Bed” - Dan + Shay
6. “Better Together” - Luke Combs
7. “Happy Does” - Kenny Chesney
8. “Hole In The Bottle” - Kelsea Ballerini
9. “Beers and Sunshine” - Darius Rucker
10. “Good Time” - Niko Moon
Books
1. “A Promised Land” - Barack Obama
2. “Cat Kid Comic Club: From the Creator of Dog Man” - Dav Pilkey
3. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 15” - Jeff Kinney
4. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #9), Volume 9” — Dav Pilkey
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” - Charlie Mackesy
6. “Greenlights” - Matthew McConaughey
7. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” - Dr. Seuss
8. “The Ickabog” - J.K. Rowling
9. “Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-Up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House” - Rachel Maddow, Michael Yarvitz
10. “Ready Player Two” - Ernest Cline
