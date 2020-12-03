Movies
Box office
1. “The Croods: A New Age” ($9.7 million)
2. “Freaky” ($770,000)
3. “The War with Grandpa” ($643,936)
4. “Let Him Go” ($453,000)
5. “Come Play” ($387,000)
6. “Honest Thief” ($350,000)
7. “Tenet” ($300,000)
8. “The Santa Clause” ($170,000)
9. “Vanguard” ($165,000)
10. “Frozen” ($120,000)
Watched at Home
1. “The New Mutants”
2. “Unhinged”
3. “After We Collided”
4. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
5. “Elf”
6. “Megan is Missing”
7. “Recon”
8. “Trump Card”
9. “Yellowstone: Season One”
10. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Life Goes On” - BTS
2. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
3. “Dynamite” - BTS
4. “Positions” - Ariana Grande
5. “I Hope” — Gabby Barrett
6. “Holy” - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
7. “Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake featuring Lil Durk
8. “Monster” - Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber
9. “Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
10. “Lemonade” - Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and NAV
Top Country
1. “Happy Anywhere” - Blake Shelton/Gwenn Stefani
2. “One Beer” - Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
3. “Big, Big Plans” - Chris Lane
4. “Love You Like I Used To” - Russell Dickerson
5. “Pretty Heart” - Parker McCollum
6. “More Than My Hometown” - Morgan Wallen
7. “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” - Jon Pardi
8. “I Should Probably Go To Bed” - Dan + Shay
9. “Happy Does” - Kenny Chesney
10. “Champagne Night” - Lady A
Books
1. “A Promised Land” - Barack Obama
2. “Rhythm of War” - Brandon Sanderson
3. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 15” - Jeff Kinney
4. “Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything” - Wizards RPG Team
5. “Forgiving What You Can’t Forget: Discover How to Move On, Make Peace with Painful Memories, and Create a Life That’s Beautiful Again” - Lysa TerKeurst
6. “Greenlights” - Matthew McConaughey
7. “Home Body” - Rupi Kaur
8. “Daylight” - David Baldacci
9. “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics” - Dolly Parton, Robert K. Oermann
10. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #9), Volume 9” — Dav Pilkey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.