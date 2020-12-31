Movies
Box office
1. “Wonder Woman 1984” ($16.7 million)
2. “News of the World” ($2.4 million)
3. “The Croods: A New Age” ($1.7 million)
4. “Monster Hunter” ($1.1 million)
5. “Promising Young Woman” ($680,000)
6. “Fatale” ($660,000)
7. “Pinocchio” ($274,605)
8. “The War with Grandpa” ($90,882)
9. “Freaky” ($50,000)
10. “Come Play” ($40,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Tenet”
2. “Elf”
3. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”
4. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
5. “The Polar Express”
6. “Yellowstone: Season Three”
7. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
8. “Yellowstone: Season One”
9. “Home Alone”
10. “A Christmas Story”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” - Mariah Carey
2. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” - Brenda Lee
3. “Jingle Bell Rock” - Bobby Helms
4. “A Holly Jolly Christmas” - Burl Ives
5. “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” - Andy Williams
6. “Feliz Navidad” - Jose Feliciano
7. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
8. “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow” - Dean Martin
9. “Last Christmas” - Wham!
10. “Run Rudolph Run” - Chuck Berry
Top Country
1. “Champagne Night” - Lady A
2. “Happy Anywhere” - Blake Shelton/Gwenn Stefani
3. “I Should Probably Go To Bed” - Dan + Shay
4. “Big, Big Plans” - Chris Lane
5. “Better Together” - Luke Combs
6. “Pretty Heart” - Parker McCollum
7. “Happy Does” - Kenny Chesney
8. “Hole In The Bottle” - Kelsea Ballerini
9. “Beers and Sunshine” - Darius Rucker
10. “Good Time” - Niko Moon
Books
1. “A Promised Land” - Barack Obama
2. “Cat Kid Comic Club: From the Creator of Dog Man” - Dav Pilkey
3. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 15” - Jeff Kinney
4. “Greenlights” - Matthew McConaughey
5. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #9), Volume 9” — Dav Pilkey
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” - Charlie Mackesy
7. “A Time for Mercy” - John Grisham
8. “The Ickabog” - J.K. Rowling
9. “Humans” - Brandon Stanton
10. “Deadly Cross” - James Patterson
