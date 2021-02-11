Movies
Box office
1. “The Little Things” ($2.1 million)
2. “The Croods: A New Age” ($1.7 million)
3. “The Marksman” ($1 million)
4. “Wonder Woman 1984” ($905,000)
5. “Monster Hunter” ($585,000)
6. “News of the World” ($400,000)
7. “Promising Young Woman” ($220,000)
8. “Fatale” ($170,000)
9. “The War with Grandpa” ($167,333)
10. “Earwig and the Witch” ($99,941)
Watched at Home
1. “American Skin”
2. “Tenet”
3. “Honest Thief”
4. “Greenland”
5. “The War with Grandpa”
6. “Yellowstone: Season Three”
7. “Yellowstone: Season One”
8. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
9. “The Wolf of Wall Street”
10. “Yellowstone: Season Two”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Drivers License” - Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
3. “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
4. “34+35” - Ariana Grande featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion
5. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
6. “Go Crazy” - Chris Brown and Young Thug
7. “Positions” - Ariana Grande
8. “Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd
9. “Holy” - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
10. “Whoopty” - CJ
Top Country
1. “Better Together” - Luke Combs
2. “Beers and Sunshine” - Darius Rucker
3. “Happy Does” - Kenny Chesney
4. “Hole In The Bottle” - Kelsea Ballerini
5. “Just The Way” - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
6. “Down To One” - Luke Bryan
7. “Good Time” - Niko Moon
8. “What’s Your Country Song” - Thomas Rhett
9. “Starting Over” - Chris Stapleton
10. “Long Live” - Florida Georgia Line
Books
1. “Just as I Am” - Cicely Tyson
2. “The Russian” - James Patterson
3. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” - Alice Schertle
4. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” - James Clear
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” - Charlie Mackesy
6. “A Promised Land” - Barack Obama
7. “Cat Kid Comic Club: From the Creator of Dog Man” - Dav Pilkey
8. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” - Sanjay Gupta
9. “Greenlights” - Matthew McConaughey
10. “Girl with No Job: The Crazy Beautiful Life of an Instagram Thirst Monster” - Claudia Oshry
