Movies
Box office
1. “Judas and the Black Messiah” ($2.07 million)
2. “The Little Things” ($2.04 million)
3. “The Croods: A New Age” ($2.04 million)
4. “Wonder Woman 1984” ($1.14 million)
5. “The Marksman” ($1.1 million)
6. “Land” ($940,000)
7. “Monster Hunter” ($650,000)
8. “News of the World” ($385,000)
9. “Promising Young Woman” ($182,000)
10. “The War with Grandpa” ($180,287)
Watched at Home
1. “American Skin
2. “Let Him Go”
3. “Greenland”
4. “Honest Thief”
5. “The War with Grandpa”
6. “Tenet”
7. “Groundhog Day”
8. “Yellowstone: Season Three”
9. “Yellowstone: Season One”
10. “Songbird”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Drivers License” - Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Up” - Cardi B
3. “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
4. “Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd
5. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
6. “34+35” - Ariana Grande featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion
7. “Go Crazy” - Chris Brown and Young Thug
8. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
9. “Positions” - Ariana Grande
10. “What You Know Bout Love” - Pop Smoke
Top Country
1. “Beers and Sunshine” - Darius Rucker
2. “Hole In The Bottle” - Kelsea Ballerini
3. “Better Together” - Luke Combs
4. “Just The Way” - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
5. “Down To One” - Luke Bryan
6. “Good Time” - Niko Moon
7. “What’s Your Country Song” - Thomas Rhett
8. “Starting Over” - Chris Stapleton
9. “Long Live” - Florida Georgia Line
10. “Lady” - Brett Young
Books
1. “The Four Winds” - Kristin Hannah
2. “Burn After Writing (Pink)” - Sharon Jones
3. “Llama Llama I Love You” - Anna Dewdney
4. “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy” - Andy Ngo
5. “Found Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019” - Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain
6. “Claudia and the New Girl (the Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel #9), Volume 9” - Ann M. Martin
7. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” - Alice Schertle
8. “Happy Valentine’s Day, Mouse” - Laura Joffe Numeroff
9. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” - Sanjay Gupta
10. “You’re My Little Cuddle Bug” - Nicola Edwards
