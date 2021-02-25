Movies
Box office
1. “The Croods: A New Age” ($1.7 million)
2. “The Little Things” ($1.2 million)
3. “Judas and the Black Messiah” ($905,000)
4. “Wonder Woman 1984” ($805,000)
5. “The Marksman” ($775,000)
6. “Monster Hunter” ($510,000)
7. “Land” ($500,000)
8. “News of the World” ($245,000)
9. “The War with Grandpa” ($224,188)
10. “The Mauritarian” ($135,000)
Watched at Home
1. “The Croods: A New Age”
2. “Greenland”
3. “Let Him Go”
4. “American Skin
5. “Freaky”
6. “Honest Thief”
7. “Tenet”
8. “Yellowstone: Season One”
9. “Yellowstone: Season Three”
10. “The Office: The Complete Series”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Drivers License” - Olivia Rodrigo
2. “34+35” - Ariana Grande featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion
3. “Calling My Phone” - Lil Tjay featuring 6LACK
4. “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
5. “Up” - Cardi B
6. “Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd
7. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
8. “Go Crazy” - Chris Brown and Young Thug
9. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
10. “Positions” - Ariana Grande
Top Country
1. “Beers and Sunshine” - Darius Rucker
2. “Down To One” - Luke Bryan
3. “Better Together” - Luke Combs
4. “Just The Way” - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
5. “Good Time” - Niko Moon
6. “What’s Your Country Song” - Thomas Rhett
7. “Starting Over” - Chris Stapleton
8. “Long Live” - Florida Georgia Line
9. “Lady” - Brett Young
10. “Momma’s House” - Dustin Lynch
Books
1. “The Four Winds” - Kristin Hannah
2. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” - Sanjay Gupta
3. “Llama Llama I Love You” - Anna Dewdney
4. “Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories from America’s Bravest Warriors” - James Patterson with Chris Mooney
5. “Faithless in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel” - JD Robb
6. “Burn After Writing (Pink)” - Sharon Jones
7. “Firefly Lane” - Kristin Hannah
8. “Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know” - Adam Grant
9. “The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom” - Don Miguel Ruiz, Janet Mills
10. “Cat Kid Comic Club: From the Creator of Dog Man” - Dav Pilkey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.