Movies
Box office
1. “The Little Things” ($4.8 million)
2. “The Croods: A New Age” ($1.8 million)
3. “Wonder Woman 1984” ($1.3 million)
4. “The Marksman” ($1.2 million)
5. “Monster Hunter” ($740,000)
6. “News of the World” ($540,000)
7. “Promising Young Woman” ($260,000)
8. “Fatale” ($220,000)
9. “The War with Grandpa” ($147,050)
10. “Our Friend” ($135,000)
Watched at Home
1. “American Skin”
2. “Tenet”
3. “Honest Thief”
4. “The War with Grandpa”
5. “Yellowstone: Season Three”
6. “Yellowstone: Season One”
7. “Love and Monsters”
8. “Yellowstone: Season Two”
9. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
10. “MLK/FBI”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Drivers License” - Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
3. “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
4. “34+35” - Ariana Grande featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion
5. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
6. “Go Crazy” - Chris Brown and Young Thug
7. “Positions” - Ariana Grande
8. “Holy” - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
9. “Good Days” - SZA
10. “Bang!” - AJR
Top Country
1. “Better Together” - Luke Combs
2. “Happy Does” - Kenny Chesney
3. “Hole In The Bottle” - Kelsea Ballerini
4. “Beers and Sunshine” - Darius Rucker
5. “Down To One” - Luke Bryan
6. “Good Time” - Niko Moon
7. “Just The Way” - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
8. “What’s Your Country Song” - Thomas Rhett
9. “Starting Over” - Chris Stapleton
10. “Long Live” - Florida Georgia Line
Books
1. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” - Alice Schertle
2. “A Promised Land” - Barack Obama
3. “1984” - George Orwell
4. “Ambitious Girl” - Meena Harris
5. “Cat Kid Comic Club: From the Creator of Dog Man” - Dav Pilkey
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” - Charlie Mackesy
7. “Business Made Simple: 60 Days to Master Leadership, Sales, Marketing, Execution and More” - Donald Miller
8. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” - Sanjay Gupta
9. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” - James Clear
10. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 15” - Jeff Kinney
