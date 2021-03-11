Movies
Box office
1. “Raya and the Last Dragon” ($8.6 million)
2. “Tom and Jerry” ($6.6 million)
3. “Chaos Walking” ($3.8 million)
4. “Boogie” ($1.2 million)
5. “The Croods: A New Age” ($780,000)
6. “The Little Things” ($550,000)
7. “Wonder Woman 1984” ($511,000)
8. “The Marksman” ($500,000)
9. “Judas and the Black Messiah” ($282,000)
10. “Monster Hunter” ($260,000)
Watched at Home
1. “The Croods: A New Age”
2. “Greenland”
3. “Monster Hunter”
4. “Freaky”
5. “Tenet”
6. “Wrong Turn”
7. “Let Him Go”
8. “Yellowstone: Season Three”
9. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
10. “Yellowstone: Season One”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Drivers License” - Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Up” - Cardi B
3. “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
4. “34+35” - Ariana Grande featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion
5. “Go Crazy” - Chris Brown and Young Thug
6. “Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd
7. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
8. “Calling My Phone” - Lil Tjay featuring 6LACK
9. “What You Know Bout Love” - Pop Smoke
10. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
Top Country
1. “Just The Way” - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
2. “Good Time” - Niko Moon
3. “What’s Your Country Song” - Thomas Rhett
4. “Down To One” - Luke Bryan
5. “Lady” - Brett Young
6. “Long Live” - Florida Georgia Line
7. “Starting Over” - Chris Stapleton
8. “The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett
9. “Momma’s House” - Dustin Lynch
10. “Somebody Like That” - Tenille Arts
Books
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” - Charlie Mackesy
2. “The Four Winds” - Kristin Hannah
3. “Believe It: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable” - Jamie Kern Lima
4. “I Love You to the Moon and Back” - Amelia Hepworth
5. “Green Eggs and Ham” - Dr. Seuss
6. “The Pegan Diet: 21 Practical Principles for Reclaiming Your Health in a Nutritionally Confusing World” - Mark Hyman
7. “A Court of Silver Flames” - Sarah J. Maas
8. “Guess How Much I Love You” - Sam McBratney
9. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” - Dr. Seuss
10. “I Love You Through and Through” - Bernadette Rossetti-Shustak
