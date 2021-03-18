Movies
Box office
1. “Raya and the Last Dragon” ($5.5 million)
2. “Tom and Jerry” ($4 million)
3. “Chaos Walking” ($2.2 million)
4. “Boogie” ($730,000)
5. “The Croods: A New Age” ($520,000)
6. “The Marksman” ($465,000)
7. “Jathi Ratnalu” ($460,000)
8. “The Little Things” ($400,000)
9. “Wonder Woman 1984” ($400,000)
10. “The Father” ($312,500)
Watched at Home
1. “The Croods: A New Age”
2. “Monster Hunter”
3. “Greenland”
4. “Girl in the Basement”
5. “Wrong Turn”
6. “Fatale”
7. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
8. “Tenet”
9. “Yellowstone: Season Three”
10. “Freaky”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “What’s Next” - Drake
2. “Wants And Needs” - Drank featuring Lil Baby
3. “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” - Drake featuring Rick Ross
4. “Leave The Door Open” - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
5. “Drivers License” - Olivia Rodrigo
6. “Up” - Cardi B
7. “Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd
8. “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
9. “34+35” - Ariana Grande featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion
10. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
Top Country
1. “Just The Way” - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
2. “What’s Your Country Song” - Thomas Rhett
3. “Lady” - Brett Young
4. “Long Live” - Florida Georgia Line
5. “Down To One” - Luke Bryan
6. “Starting Over” - Chris Stapleton
7. “The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett
8. “Momma’s House” - Dustin Lynch
9. “Good Time” - Niko Moon
10. “Somebody Like That” - Tenille Arts
Books
1. “The Cat in the Hat” - Dr. Seuss
2. “Green Eggs and Ham” - Dr. Seuss
3. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” - Dr. Seuss
4. “Life After Death” - Sister Souljah
5. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” - Dr. Seuss
6. “Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life” - Jordan B. Peterson
7. “Fox in Socks” - Dr. Seuss
8. “Later” - Stephen King
9. “Wings of Fire #14, Volume 14” - Tui T. Sutherland
10. “Dr. Seuss’s ABC” - Dr. Seuss
