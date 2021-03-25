Movies
Box office
1. “Raya and the Last Dragon” ($5.1 million)
2. “Tom and Jerry” ($3.8 million)
3. “Chaos Walking” ($1.9 million)
4. “The Courier” ($1.8 million)
5. “The Croods: A New Age” ($625,995)
6. “Boogie” ($595,150)
7. “The Marksman” ($468,000)
8. “Wonder Woman 1984” ($460,000)
9. “The Little Things” ($340,000)
10. “The Father” ($311,227)
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Up” - Cardi B
2. “Leave The Door Open” - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
3. “Drivers License” - Olivia Rodrigo
4. “What’s Next” - Drake
5. “Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd
6. “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
7. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
8. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
9. “34+35” - Ariana Grande featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion
10. “Wants And Needs” - Drank featuring Lil Baby
Top Country
1. “What’s Your Country Song” - Thomas Rhett
2. “Lady” - Brett Young
3. “Long Live” - Florida Georgia Line
4. “Just The Way” - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
5. “The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett
6. “Starting Over” - Chris Stapleton
7. “Momma’s House” - Dustin Lynch
8. “Somebody Like That” - Tenille Arts
9. “Made For You” - Jake Owen
10. “How They Remember You” - Rascal Flatts
Books
1. “How to Do the Work: Recognize Your Patterns, Heal from Your Past, and Create Your Self” - Nicole Lepera
2. “Everything Will Be Okay: Life Lessons for Young Women (from a Former Young Woman)” - Dana Perino
3. “Green Eggs and Ham” - Dr. Seuss
4. “Life After Death” - Sister Souljah
5. “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race” - Walter Isaacson
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” - Charlie Mackesy
7. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” - Dr. Seuss
8. “The Cat in the Hat” - Dr. Seuss
9. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” - Dr. Seuss
10. “The Four Winds” - Kristin Hannah
