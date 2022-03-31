Movies
Box office
1. “The Lost City” ($31 million)
2. “The Batman” ($20.5 million)
3. “RRR: Rise, Roar, Revolt” ($9.5 million)
4. “Uncharted” ($5 million)
5. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie” ($4.5 million)
6. “X” ($2.2 million)
7. “Dog” ($2.1 million)
8. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($2 million)
9. “Sing 2” ($1.2 million)
10. “Infinite” ($751,296)
Watched at Home
1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
2. “The Matrix Resurrections”
3. “Yellowstone: Season 4”
4. “Sing 2”
5. “House of Gucci”
6. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
7. “Venom: Let There be Carnage”
8. “Belfast”
9. “Licorice Pizza”
10. “Encanto”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “Heat Waves” - Glass Animals
2. “Stay” - Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
3. “Super Gremlin” - Kodak Black
4. “abcedfu” - GAYLE
5. “Ghost” - Justin Bieber
6. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” Cast
7. “Enemy” - Imagine Dragons x JID
8. “That’s What I Want” - Lil Nas X
9. “Woman” - Doja Cat
10. “Easy On Me” - Adele
Top Country
1. “Til You Can’t” - Cody Johnson
2. “23” - Sam Hunt
3. “Beers On Me” - Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy
4. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) - Elle King and Miranda Lambert
5. “Never Say Never” - Cole Windell and Lainey Wilson
6. “Heart On Fire” - Eric Church
7. “Never Wanted to be That Girl” - Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce
8. “Doin’ This” - Luke Combs
9. “Wild Hearts” - Keith Urban
10. “Slow Down Summer” - Thomas Rhett
Books
1. “Run, Rose, Run” - James Patterson, Dolly Parton
2. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” - Glenn Beck, Justin Trask Haskins
3. “It Ends With Us” - Colleen Hoover
4. “How to Catch a Leprechaun” - Adam Wallace
5. “Verity” - Colleen Hoover
6. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” - James Clear
7. “The Match” - Harlan Coben
8. “Waymaker: Finding the Way to the Life You’ve Always Dreamed of” - Ann Voskamp
9. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” - Jill McElmurry, Alice Schertle
10. “CEO Excellence: The Six Mindsets That Distinguish the Best Leaders from the Rest” - Carolyn Dewar, Scott Keller, Vikram Mallhotra
