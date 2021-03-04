Movies
Box office
1. “Tom and Jerry” ($14.1 million)
2. “The Croods: A New Age” ($1.2 million)
3. “The Little Things” ($930,000)
4. “Wonder Woman 1984” ($705,000)
5. “The Marksman” ($700,000)
6. “Judas and the Black Messiah” ($500,000)
7. “Monster Hunter” ($460,000)
8. “Land” ($355,000)
9. “Nomadland” ($333,000)
10. “News of the World” ($200,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Greenland”
2. “The Croods: A New Age”
3. “Monster Hunter”
4. “Let Him Go”
5. “Tenet”
6. “Freaky”
7. “American Skin
8. “Yellowstone: Season One”
9. “Yellowstone: Season Three”
10. “Yellowstone: Season Two”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Drivers License” - Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Up” - Cardi B
3. “Go Crazy” - Chris Brown and Young Thug
4. “34+35” - Ariana Grande featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion
5. “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
6. “Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd
7. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
8. “Calling My Phone” - Lil Tjay featuring 6LACK
9. “Positions” - Ariana Grande
10. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
Top Country
1. “Down To One” - Luke Bryan
2. “Just The Way” - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
3. “Good Time” - Niko Moon
4. “What’s Your Country Song” - Thomas Rhett
5. “Lady” - Brett Young
6. “Beers and Sunshine” - Darius Rucker
7. “Starting Over” - Chris Stapleton
8. “Long Live” - Florida Georgia Line
9. “The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett
10. “Momma’s House” - Dustin Lynch
Books
1. “A Court of Silver Flames” - Sarah J. Maas
2. “The Four Winds” - Kristin Hannah
3. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need” - Bill Gates
4. “Just as I Am” - Cicely Tyson
5. “Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories from America’s Bravest Warriors” - James Patterson with Chris Mooney
6. “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together” - Heather McGhee
7. “Firefly Lane” - Kristin Hannah
8. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” - Sanjay Gupta
9. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” - Charlie Mackesy
10. “I Love You to the Moon and Back” - Amelia Hepworth
