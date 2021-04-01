Movies
Box office
1. “Nobody” ($6.7 million)
2. “Raya and the Last Dragon” ($3.5 million)
3. “Tom and Jerry” ($2.5 million)
4. “Chaos Walking” ($1.1 million)
5. “The Courier” ($1 million)
6. “The Croods: A New Age” ($540,000)
7. “The Marksman” ($375,000)
8. “Boogie” ($340,000)
9. “Minari” ($275,000)
10. “Wonder Woman 1984” ($245,000)
Watched at Home
1. “The Croods: A New Age”
2. “Monster Hunter”
3. “Wonder Woman 1984”
4. “Promising Young Woman”
5. “Greenland”
6. “Wrong Turn”
7. “Girl in the Basement”
8. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
9. “Fatale”
10. “Yellowstone: Season Three”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
2. “Up” - Cardi B
3. “Leave The Door Open” - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
4. “Drivers License” - Olivia Rodrigo
5. “Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd
6. “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
7. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
8. “What’s Next” - Drake
9. “What You Know Bout Love” - Pop Smoke
10. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
Top Country
1. “Lady” - Brett Young
2. “What’s Your Country Song” - Thomas Rhett
3. “Long Live” - Florida Georgia Line
4. “The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett
5. “Momma’s House” - Dustin Lynch
6. “Just The Way” - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
7. “Starting Over” - Chris Stapleton
8. “Somebody Like That” - Tenille Arts
9. “Made For You” - Jake Owen
10. “How They Remember You” - Rascal Flatts
Books
1. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories” - Jeff Kinney
2. “Win” - Harlan Coben
3. “This Is the Fire” - Don Lemon
4. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” - Alice Schertle, author; Jill McElmurry, illustrator
5. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” - Marilyn Sadler
6. “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race” - Walter Isaacson
7. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” - Dr. Seuss
8. “Green Eggs and Ham” - Dr. Seuss
9. “Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out” - Giada de Laurentiis
10. “The Cat in the Hat” - Dr. Seuss
