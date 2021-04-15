Movies
Box office
1. “Godzilla vs. Kong” ($13.8 million)
2. “Nobody” ($2.6 million)
3. “The Unholy” ($2.4 million)
4. “Raya and the Last Dragon” ($2.1 million)
5. “Voyagers” ($1.3 million)
6. “Tom and Jerry” ($1.1 million)
7. “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” ($560,500)
8. “The Courier” ($439,279)
9. “Chaos Walking” ($265,000)
10. “French Exit” ($146,599)
Watched at Home
1. “Wonder Woman 1984”
2. “News of the World”
3. “The Croods: A New Age”
4. “Monster Hunter”
5. “Soul”
6. “Promising Young Woman”
7. “Girl in the Basement”
8. “Greenland”
9. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
10. “The Ten Commandments”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Leave The Door Open” - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak)
2. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
3. “Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
4. “Up” - Cardi B
5. “Drivers License” - Olivia Rodrigo
6. “Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd
7. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
8. “Deja Vu” - Olivia Rodrigo
9. “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
10. “Astronaut In The Ocean” - Masked Wolf
Top Country
1. “The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett
2. “Starting Over” - Chris Stapleton
3. “Made For You” - Jake Owen
4. “Momma’s House” - Dustin Lynch
5. “Somebody Like That” - Tenille Arts
6. “Lady” - Brett Young
7. “Long Live” - Florida Georgia Line
8. “Just The Way” - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
9. “How They Remember You” - Rascal Flatts
10. “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s” - Sam Hunt
Books
1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” - Amanda Gorman
2. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #10), Volume 10” - Dav Pilkey, author and illustrator
3. “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today” - Shannon Bream
4. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories” - Jeff Kinney
5. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” - Marilyn Sadler
6. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” - Alice Schertle, author; Jill McElmurry, illustrator
7. “Rule of Wolves” - Leigh Bardugo
8. “Cat Kid Comic Club: From the Creator of Dog Man” - Dav Pilkey, author and illustrator
9. “Pete the Cat: Big Easter Adventure” - James Dean and Kim Dean, authors; James Dean, illustrator
10. “The Red Book” - James Patterson with David Ellis
