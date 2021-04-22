Movies
Box office
1. “Godzilla vs. Kong” ($7.8 million)
2. “Nobody” ($2.5 million)
3. “The Unholy” ($2 million)
4. “Raya and the Last Dragon” ($1.9 million)
5. “Tom and Jerry” ($1 million)
6. “Voyagers” ($790,000)
7. “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” ($556,000)
8. “In the Earth” ($505,723)
9. “The Croods: A New Age” ($310,000)
10. “Chaos Walking” ($215,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Wonder Woman 1984”
2. “News of the World”
3. “The Croods: A New Age”
4. “Monster Hunter”
5. “Promising Young Woman”
6. “Girl in the Basement”
7. “Greenland”
8. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
9. “Soul”
10. “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Rapstar” - Polo G
2. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
3. “Leave The Door Open” - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak)
4. “Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
5. “Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd
6. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
7. “Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. “Up” - Cardi B
9. “Drivers License” - Olivia Rodrigo
10. “Astronaut In The Ocean” - Masked Wolf
Top Country
1. “The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett
2. “Made For You” - Jake Owen
3. “Somebody Like That” - Tenille Arts
4. “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s” - Sam Hunt
5. “Lady” - Brett Young
6. “Hell Of A View” - Eric Church
7. “How They Remember You” - Rascal Flatts
8. “Just The Way” - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
9. “Nobody” - Dylan Scott
10. “Almost Maybes” - Jordan Davis
Books
1. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #10), Volume 10” - Dav Pilkey, author and illustrator
2. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” - Amanda Gorman
3. “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today” - Shannon Bream
4. “Broke Horses: A Memoir” - Brandi Carlile
5. “Woman Evolve: Break Up with Your Fears and Revolutionize Your Life” - Sarah Jakes Roberts
6. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 27” - Kohei Horikoshi
7. “Vibrant: A Groundbreaking Program to Get Energized, Reverse Aging, and Glow” - Stacie Stephenson
8. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories” - Jeff Kinney
9. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 4, 4” - Tatsuki Fujimoto
10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” - Delia Owens
