Movies
Box office
1. “Mortal Kombat” ($23.3 million)
2. “Demon Slayer The Movie” ($21.1 million)
3. “Godzilla vs. Kong” ($4.2 million)
4. “Nobody” ($1.7 million)
5. “Raya and the Last Dragon” ($1.7 million)
6. “The Unholy” ($1.4 million)
7. “Tom and Jerry” ($715,000)
8. “Together Together” ($522,440)
9. “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” ($342,000)
10. “The Courier” ($292,689)
Watched at Home
1. “Wonder Woman 1984”
2. “News of the World”
3. “Promising Young Woman”
4. “The Croods: A New Age”
5. “Monster Hunter”
6. “Greenland”
7. “City of Lies”
8. “Girl in the Basement”
9. “Willy’s Wonderland”
10. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Rapstar” - Polo G
2. “Leave The Door Open” - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak)
3. “Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
4. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
5. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
6. “Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd
7. “Astronaut In The Ocean” - Masked Wolf
8. “Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA
9. “Up” - Cardi B
10. “Drivers License” - Olivia Rodrigo
Top Country
1. “Made For You” - Jake Owen
2. “The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett
3. “Somebody Like That” - Tenille Arts
4. “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s” - Sam Hunt
5. “How They Remember You” - Rascal Flatts
6. “Hell Of A View” - Eric Church
7. “Nobody” - Dylan Scott
8. “Lady” - Brett Young
9. “Forever After All” - Luke Combs
10. “Almost Maybes” - Jordan Davis
Books
1. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #10), Volume 10” - Dav Pilkey, author and illustrator
2. “Ocean Prey” - John Sandford
3. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” - Amanda Gorman
4. “On the House: A Washington Memoir” - John Boehner
5. “The Lighter Step-By-Step Instant Pot Cookbook: Easy Recipes for a Simmler, Healthier You with Photographs of Every Step” - Jeffrey Eisner
6. “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today” - Shannon Bream
7. “Where the Crawdads Sing” - Delia Owens
8. “A Rancher’s Claim” - Diana Palmer
9. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories” - Jeff Kinney
10. “The Devil’s Hand: A Thriller” - Jack Carr
