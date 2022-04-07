Movies
Box office
1. “Morbius” ($39 million)
2. “The Lost City” ($14.7 million)
3. “The Batman” ($11 million)
4. “Uncharted” ($3.6 million)
5. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($1.4 million)
6. “Dog” ($1.3 million)
7. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($1 million)
8. “X” ($1 million)
9. “Sing 2” ($878,230)
10. “The Contractor” ($560,678)
Watched at Home
1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
2. “Sing 2”
3. “Licorice Pizza”
4. “The Matrix Resurrections”
5. “House of Gucci”
6. “The Godfather Triolgy”
7. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
8. “Yellowstone: Season 4”
9. “Belfast”
10. “Venom: Let There be Carnage”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “Heat Waves” - Glass Animals
2. “Stay” - Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
3. “Big Energy” - Latto
4. “Super Gremlin” - Kodak Black
5. “Enemy” - Imagine Dragons x JID
6. “Ghost” - Justin Bieber
7. “abcedfu” - GAYLE
8. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” Cast
9. “That’s What I Want” - Lil Nas X
10. “Woman” - Doja Cat
Top Country
1. “23” - Sam Hunt
2. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) - Elle King and Miranda Lambert
3. “Til You Can’t” - Cody Johnson
4. “Beers On Me” - Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy
5. “Never Say Never” - Cole Windell and Lainey Wilson
6. “Heart On Fire” - Eric Church
7. “Doin’ This” - Luke Combs
8. “Never Wanted to be That Girl” - Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce
9. “Wild Hearts” - Keith Urban
10. “Slow Down Summer” - Thomas Rhett
Books
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” - Delia Owens
2. “Run, Rose, Run” - James Patterson, Dolly Parton
3. “It Ends With Us” - Colleen Hoover
4. “Verity” - Colleen Hoover
5. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” - James Clear
6. “The Recovery Agent, 1” - Janet Evanovich
7. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” - Glenn Beck, Justin Trask Haskins
8. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” - Jill McElmurry, Alice Schertle
9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” - Taylor Jenkins Reid
10. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” - Marilyn Sadler
