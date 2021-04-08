Movies
Box office
1. “Godzilla vs. Kong” ($32.2 million)
2. “The Unholy” ($3.2 million)
3. “Nobody” ($3 million)
4. “Raya and the Last Dragon” ($2 million)
5. “Tom and Jerry” ($1.4 million)
6. “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” ($580,068)
7. “The Courier” ($452,201)
8. “Chaos Walking” ($380,000)
9. “The Croods: A New Age” ($210,000)
10. “French Exit” ($193,000)
Watched at Home
1. “News of the World”
2. “The Croods: A New Age”
3. “Monster Hunter”
4. “Soul”
5. “Promising Young Woman”
6. “Wonder Woman 1984”
7. “Girl in the Basement”
8. “Greenland”
9. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
10. “Wrong Turn”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
2. “Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
3. “Leave The Door Open” - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
4. “Up” - Cardi B
5. “Drivers License” - Olivia Rodrigo
6. “Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd
7. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
8. “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
9. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
10. “What You Know Bout Love” - Pop Smoke
Top Country
1. “Long Live” - Florida Georgia Line
2. “What’s Your Country Song” - Thomas Rhett
3. “The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett
4. “Lady” - Brett Young
5. “Momma’s House” - Dustin Lynch
6. “Starting Over” - Chris Stapleton
7. “Just The Way” - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
8. “Made For You” - Jake Owen
9. “Somebody Like That” - Tenille Arts
10. “How They Remember You” - Rascal Flatts
Books
1. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #10), Volume 10” - Dav Pilkey, author and illustrator
2. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” - Marilyn Sadler
3. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories” - Jeff Kinney
4. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” - Alice Schertle, author; Jill McElmurry, illustrator
5. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” - Dr. Seuss
6. “How to Catch the Easter Bunny” - Adam Wallace, author; Andy Elkerton, illustrator
7. “Pete the Cat: Big Easter Adventure” - James Dean and Kim Dean, authors; James Dean, illustrator
8. “The Cat in the Hat” - Dr. Seuss
9. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” - Charlie Mackesy
10. “Biscuit’s Pet & Play Easter” - Alyssa Capucilli, author; Rosemary Berlin and Pat Schories, illustrators
