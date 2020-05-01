Movies
Box office
No results. Theaters closed.
Watched at Home
1. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
2. “Bad Boys for Life”
3. “Sonic the Hedgehog”
4. “Dolittle”
5. “Jumanji: The Next Level”
6. “Call of the Wild”
7. “The Gentlemen”
8. “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)”
9. “1917”
10. “Little Women”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
2. “Toosie Slide” — Drake
3. “The Box” — Roddy Ricch
4. “Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
5. “Say So” — Soja Cat
6. “Circles” — Post Mallone
7. “Adore You” — Harry Styles
8. “Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
9. “ROCKSTAR” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
10. “Life is Good” — Future Featuring Drake
Top Country
1. “Nobody But You” — Blake Shelton w/Gwen Stefani
2. “Chasin’ You” — Morgan Wallen
3. “More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress
4. “I Hope” — Gabby Barrett
5. “Beer Can’t Fix” — Thomas Rhett
6. “Does To Me” — Luke Combs
7. “After A Few” — Travis Denning
8. “I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce, Lee Brice
9. “Catch” — Brett Young
10. “In Between” — Scotty McCreery
Books
1. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” — Joanna Gaines,
2. “My First Learn to Write Workbook: Practice for Kids with Pen Control, Line Tracing, Letters, and More!” — Crystal Radke
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” — Delia Owens
4. “Masked Prey” — John Sandford,
5. “Untamed” — Glennon Doyle
6. “Little Fires Everywhere” — Celeste Ng
7. “Big Preschool” — School Zone Publishing
8. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” —Erik Larson
9. “The House of Kennedy” — James Patterson
10. “The Step-By-Step Instant Pot Cookbook: 100 Simple Recipes for Spectacular Results — With Photographs of Every Step” — Jeffrey Eisner
