Movies
Box office
1. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($187 million)
2. “The Bad Guys” ($9.5 million)
3. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ($6 million)
4. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” ($4.2 million)
5. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($3.5 million)
6. “The Northman” ($2.8 million)
7. “The Lost City” ($2.7 million)
8. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” ($1.5 million)
9. “Memory” ($1.3 million)
10. “Father Stu” ($875,091)
Watched at Home
1. “Uncharted”
2. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
3. “Moonfall”
4. “Sing 2”
5. “Dog”
6. “Jackass Forever”
7. “The Devil You Know”
8. “Infinite”
9. “Better Call Saul: Season 6”
10. “Marry Me”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “Wait For U” - Future featuring Drake and Tems
2. “As It Was” - Harry Styles
3. “First Class” - Jack Harlow
4. “Puffin On Zootiez” - Future
5. “Heat Waves” - Glass Animals
6. “Big Energy” - Latto
7. “Enemy” - Imagine Dragons x JID
8. “712PM” - Future
9. “Stay” - Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
10. “I’m Dat (Expletive)” - Future
Top Country
1. “Never Wanted to be That Girl” - Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce
2. “Doin’ This” - Luke Combs
3. “Never Say Never” - Cole Windell and Lainey Wilson
4. “Slow Down Summer” - Thomas Rhett
5. “Trouble With a Heartbreak” - Jason Aldean
6. “Wild Hearts” - Keith Urban
7. “AA” - Walker Hayes
8. “Take My Name” - Parmalee
9. “Wasted On You” - Morgan Wallen
10. “Give Heaven Some Hell” - Hardy
Books
1. “Finding Me: A Memoir” - Viola Davis
2. “Cat Kid Comic Club #3: A Graphic Novel” - Dav Pilkey
3. “It Ends with Us” - Colleen Hoover
4. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” - Dr. Seuss
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” - Delia Owens
6. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” - James Clear
7. “Verity” - Colleen Hoover
8. “Dream Town” - David Baldacci
9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” - Taylor Jenkins Reid
10. “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--The Truth and the Turmoil” - Tina Brown
