Movies
Box office
1. “Wrath of Man” ($8.1 million)
2. “Demon Slayer The Movie” ($3 million)
3. “Mortal Kombat” ($2.4 million)
4. “Godzilla vs. Kong” ($1.9 million)
5. “Raya and the Last Dragon” ($1.8 million)
6. “Separation” ($1 million)
7. “Here Today” ($900,000)
8. “Nobody” ($801,445)
9. “The Unholy” ($730,000)
10. “Tom and Jerry” ($440,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Wonder Woman 1984”
2. “Nomadland”
3. “The Marksman”
4. “Promising Young Woman”
5. “The Croods: A New Age”
6. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
7. “News of the World”
8. “Soul”
9. “City of Lies”
10. “The Little Things”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
2. “Leave The Door Open” - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak)
3. “Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and
Giveon
4. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
5. “Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA
6. “Rapstar” - Polo G
7. “Astronaut In The Ocean” - Masked Wolf
8. “Without You” - The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus
9. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
10. “Your Power” - Billie Eilish
Top Country
1. “Made For You” - Jake Owen
2. “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s” - Sam Hunt
3. “Hell Of A View” - Eric Church
4. “Forever After All” - Luke Combs
5. “Nobody” - Dylan Scott
6. “Gone” - Dierks Bentley
7. “Famous Friends” - Chris Young and Kane Brown
8. “Almost Maybes” - Jordan Davis
9. “Settling Down” - Miranda Lambert
10. “Blame It On You” - Jason Aldean
Books
1. “Sooley” - John Grisham
2. “What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing” - Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry
3. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #10), Volume 10” - Dav Pilkey, author and illustrator
4. “Finding Ashley” - Danielle Steel
5. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” - Amanda Gorman
6. “A Gambling Man” - David Baldacci
7. “You Are Your Best Thing: Vulnerability, Shame, Resilience, and the Black Experience” - Editors: Random House, Tarana Burke and Brene Brown.
8. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” - Dr. Seuss
9. “Clarity & Connection” - Yung Pueblo
10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” - Delia Owens
