Watched at Home
1. “Bad Boys for Life”
2. “Sonic the Hedgehog”
3. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
4. “Jumanji: The Next Level”
5. “The Gentlemen”
6. “Dolittle”
7. “Call of the Wild”
8. “1917”
9. “Little Women”
10. “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Say So” — Soja Cat
2. “Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonce
3. “Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
4. “Toosie Slide” — Drake
5. “The Box” — Roddy Ricch
6. “Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
7. “Pain 1993” — Drake Featuring Playboi Carti
8. “Circles” — Post Mallone
9. “ROCKSTAR” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
10. “Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
Top Country
1. “Chasin’ You” — Morgan Wallen
2. “Beer Can’t Fix” — Thomas Rhett
3. “Nobody But You” — Blake Shelton w/Gwen Stefani
4. “Does To Me” — Luke Combs
5. “After A Few” — Travis Denning
6. “I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce, Lee Brice
7. “In Between” — Scotty McCreery
8. “Here and Now” — Kenny Chesney
9. “Hard To Forget” — Sam Hunt
10. “Drinking Alone” — Carrie Underwood
Books
1. “Camino Winds” — John Grisham,
2. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” — Joanna Gaines
3. “If It Bleeds” — Stephen King
4. “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex” — Michael Todd
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” — Delia Owens
6. “Untamed” — Glennon Doyle
7. “Walk the Wire” — David Baldacci
8. “Little Fires Everywhere” — Celeste Ng
9. “My First Learn to Write Workbook: Practice for Kids with Pen Control, Line Tracing, Letters, and More!” — Crystal Radke
10. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” —Dr Seuss
