Movies
Box office
1. “Spiral” ($8.7 million)
2. “Wrath of Man” ($3.7 million)
3. “Those Who Wish Me Dead” ($2.8 million)
4. “Demon Slayer The Movie” ($1.8 million)
5. “Raya and the Last Dragon” ($1.7 million)
6. “Godzilla vs. Kong” ($1.4 million)
7. “Mortal Kombat” ($1.3 million)
8. “Finding You” ($954,000)
9. “Four Good Days” ($775,723)
10. “Profile” ($670,000)
Watched at Home
1. “The Little Things”
2. “Wonder Woman 1984”
3. “The Marksman”
4. “Nomadland”
5. “The Croods: A New Age”
6. “News of the World”
7. “Promising Young Woman”
8. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
9. “City of Lies”
10. “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Music
Top Country
1. “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s” - Sam Hunt
2. “Hell Of A View” - Eric Church
3. “Made For You” - Jake Owen
4. “Forever After All” - Luke Combs
5. “Nobody” - Dylan Scott
6. “Gone” - Dierks Bentley
7. “Famous Friends” - Chris Young and Kane Brown
8. “Almost Maybes” - Jordan Davis
9. “Settling Down” - Miranda Lambert
10. “Blame It On You” - Jason Aldean
Books
1. “21st Birthday” - James Patterson, Maxine Paetro
2. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America” - Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
3. “Sooley” - John Grisham
4. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #10), Volume 10” - Dav Pilkey, author and illustrator
5. “What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing” - Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry
6. “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today” - Shannon Bream
7. “The Last Thing He Told Me” - Laura Dave
8. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” - Dr. Seuss
9. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” - MIchael Lewis
10. “Project Hail Mary” - Andy Weir
