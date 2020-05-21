Movies
Box office
No results. Theaters closed.
Watched at Home
1. "Bloodshot"
2. “Bad Boys for Life”
3. “Sonic the Hedgehog”
4. “Jumanji: The Next Level”
5. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
6. "I Still Believe"
7. “The Gentlemen”
8.“Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)”
9. “Dolittle”
10. “1917”
Music
Hot tunes
1. "Stuck With U" — Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
2. “Say So” — Soja Cat
3. "Gooba" — 6ix9ine
4. “Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
5. "Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonce
6. “ “Toosie Slide” — Drake
7. “The Box” — Roddy Ricch
8. “ROCKSTAR” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
9. Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
10. “Circles” — Post Mallone
Top Country
1. “Chasin’ You” — Morgan Wallen
2. “Does To Me” — Luke Combs
3. “After A Few” — Travis Denning
4. "Beer Can't Fix" — Thomas Rhett
5. “Nobody But You” — Blake Shelton w/Gwen Stefani
6. “I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce, Lee Brice
7. “In Between” — Scotty McCreery
8. “Here and Now” — Kenny Chesney
9. “Hard To Forget” — Sam Hunt
10. “Drinking Alone” — Carrie Underwood
Books
1. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” — Joanna Gaines
2. “Camino Winds” — John Grisham
3. “If It Bleeds” — Stephen King
4. "The 20th Victim" — James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” — Delia Owens
6. “Untamed” — Glennon Doyle
7. “Walk the Wire” — David Baldacci “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex” — Michael Todd
8. "Becoming" — Michelle Obama
9. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” —Dr Seuss
10. “Little Fires Everywhere” — Celeste Ng
