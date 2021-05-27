Movies
Box office
1. “Spiral” ($4.5 million)
2. “Wrath of Man” ($2.9 million)
3. “Those Who Wish Me Dead” ($1.8 million)
4. “Raya and the Last Dragon” ($1.6 million)
5. “Godzilla vs. Kong” ($1.4 million)
6. “Mortal Kombat” ($935,000)
7. “Dream Horse” ($844,279)
8. “Profile” ($500,000)
9. “Tom and Jerry” ($330,000)
10. “Nobody” ($315,000)
Watched at Home
1. “The Marksman”
2. “The Little Things”
3. “Wonder Woman 1984”
4. “The Croods: A New Age”
5. “Nomadland”
6. “Justice Society: World War II”
7. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
8. “News of the World”
9. “Promising Young Woman”
10. “Land”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo
2. “my.life” - J. Cole, 21 Savage and Morray
3. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
4. “Leave The Door Open” - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak)
5. “amari” - J. Cole
6. “Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
7. “pride.is.the.devil” - J. Cole and Lil Baby
8. “95.south” - J. Cole
9. “Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd
10. “Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA
Top Country
1. “Hell Of A View” - Eric Church
2. “Forever After All” - Luke Combs
3. “Nobody” - Dylan Scott
4. “Gone” - Dierks Bentley
5. “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s” - Sam Hunt
6. “Famous Friends” - Chris Young and Kane Brown
7. “Made For You” - Jake Owen
8. “Almost Maybes” - Jordan Davis
9. “Settling Down” - Miranda Lambert
10. “Blame It On You” - Jason Aldean
Books
1. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” - Dr. Seuss
2. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America” - Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
3. “Yearbook” - Seth Rogen
4. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #10), Volume 10” - Dav Pilkey, author and illustrator
5. “Sooley” - John Grisham
6. “Billie Eilish” - Billi Eilish
7. “While Justice Sleeps” - Stacey Abrams
8. “21st Birthday” - James Patterson, Maxine Paetro
9. “Texas Dare: A 2-In-1 Collection” (Reissue) - Diana Palmer
10. “What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing” - Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry
