Movies
Box office
1. “Demon Slayer The Movie” ($6.4 million)
2. “Mortal Kombat” ($6.2 million)
3. “Godzilla vs. Kong” ($2.8 million)
4. “Separation” ($1.8 million)
5. “Raya and the Last Dragon” ($1.3 million)
6. “Nobody” ($1.2 million)
7. “The Unholy” ($1 million)
8. “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” ($720,000)
9. “Tom and Jerry” ($530,000)
10. “Together Together” ($313,051)
Watched at Home
1. “Wonder Woman 1984”
2. “Promising Young Woman”
3. “News of the World”
4. “The Croods: A New Age”
5. “City of Lies”
6. “Monster Hunter”
7. “Willy’s Wonderland”
8. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
9. “The Little Things”
10. “The Vault”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd
2. “Leave The Door Open” - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak)
3. “Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and
Giveon
4. “Rapstar” - Polo G
5. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
6. “Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA
7. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
8. “Astronaut In The Ocean” - Masked Wolf
9. “Up” - Cardi B
10. “Drivers License” - Olivia Rodrigo
Top Country
1. “Made For You” - Jake Owen
2. “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s” - Sam Hunt
3. “The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett
4. “How They Remember You” - Rascal Flatts
5. “Hell Of A View” - Eric Church
6. “Nobody” - Dylan Scott
7. “Forever After All” - Luke Combs
8. “Lady” - Brett Young
9. “Almost Maybes” - Jordan Davis
10. “Gone” - Dierks Bentley
Books
1. “World Travel: An Irreverent Guide” - Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever
2. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #10), Volume 10” - Dav Pilkey, author and illustrator
3. “A Gambling Man” - David Baldacci
4. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” - Amanda Gorman
5. “Out of Many, One: Portraits of American’s Immigrants” - George W. Bush
6. “Cook This Book: Techniques That Teach and Recipes to Repeat” - Molly Baz
7. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” - Dr. Seuss
8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” - Delia Owens
9. “Ocean Prey” - John Sandford
10. “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today” - Shannon Bream
