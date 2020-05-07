Movies
Box office
No results. Theaters closed.
Watched at Home
1. “Bad Boys for Life”
2. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
3. “The Gentlemen”
4. “Sonic the Hedgehog”
5. “Jumanji: The Next Level”
6. “Dolittle”
7. “Call of the Wild”
8. “Underwater”
9. “1917”
10. “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
2. “Toosie Slide” — Drake
3. “The Box” — Roddy Ricch
4. “Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
5. “Say So” — Soja Cat
6. “Circles” — Post Mallone
7. “Adore You” — Harry Styles
8. “Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
9. “ROCKSTAR” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
10. “Life is Good” — Future Featuring Drake
Top Country
1. “Nobody But You” — Blake Shelton w/Gwen Stefani
2. “Chasin’ You” — Morgan Wallen
3. “Beer Can’t Fix” — Thomas Rhett
4. “Does To Me” — Luke Combs
5. “After A Few” — Travis Denning
6. “I Hope” — Gabby Barrett
7. “I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce, Lee Brice
8. “Here and Now” — Kenny Chesney
9. “In Between” — Scotty McCreery
10. “More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress
Books
1. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” — Joanna Gaines,
2. “Walk the Wire” — David Baldacci
3. “If It Bleeds” — Stephen King
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” — Delia Owens
5. “My First Learn to Write Workbook: Practice for Kids with Pen Control, Line Tracing, Letters, and More!” — Crystal Radke
6. “Untamed” — Glennon Doyle
7. “Little Fires Everywhere” — Celeste Ng
8. “Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire: The Guide to Being Glorious You” — Jen Hatmake
9. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” —Erik Larson
10. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” —Dr Seuss
