Movies
Box office
1. "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" ($24.0 million)
2. “A Quiet Place: Part II” ($19.5 million)
3. “Cruella” ($11.2 million)
4. "Spirit Untamed" (6.2 million)
5. “Raya and the Last Dragon” ($1.3 million)
6. “Wrath of Man” ($1.2 million)
7. “Spiral” ($890,000)
8. “Godzilla vs. Kong” ($463,00)
9. “Dream Horse” ($230,053)
10. "Witness" ($155,000)
Watched at Home
1. "A Quiet Place"
2. “Tom and Jerry”
3. “Four Good Days”
4. “The Marksman”
5. “Chaos Walking”
6. “The Dry”
7. “Supernatural: The Complete Series”
8. “The Little Things”
9. “The Croods: A New Age”
10. “Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Butter” - BTS
2. “Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
4. “Leave The Door Open” - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak)
5. "Save Your Tears" - The Weekend & Ariana Grande
6. “Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
7. "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. "Deja Vu" - Olivia Rodrigo
9. “Astronaut In The Ocean” - Masked Wolf
10. "Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Top Country
1. “Forever After All” - Luke Combs
2. “Gone” - Dierks Bentley
3. “Famous Friends” - Chris Young and Kane Brown
4. “Almost Maybes” - Jordan Davis
5. “Nobody” - Dylan Scott
6. “Blame It On You” - Jason Aldean
7. “Settling Down” - Miranda Lambert
8. “Single Saturday Night” - Cole Swindell
9. "Minimum Wage" - Blake Shelton
10. “Glad You Exist" - Dan + Shay
Books
1. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” - Dr. Seuss
2. “Legacy" - Nora Roberts
3. “Mothering Heights” - Dav Pilkey
4. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America” - Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
5. "Where the Crawdads Sing" - Delia Owens
6. "Sooley" - John Grisham
7. “The Last Thing He Told Me" - Laura Dave
8. "Shadow Storm" - Christine Feehan
9. "Project Hail Mary" - Andy Weir
10. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar" - Eric Carle
