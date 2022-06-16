Film Jurassic World Dominion

Associated Press

This image released by Universal Pictures shows, from left, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Isabella Sermon and DeWanda Wise in a scene from “Jurassic World Dominion.”

 John Wilson - handout one time use, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Movies

Box office

1. “Jurassic World: Dominion“ ($145 million)

2. Top Gun: Maverick” ($51.8 million)

3. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($5.2 million)

4. “The Bad Guys” ($2.5 million)

5. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” ($2.4 million)

6. “Downton Abbey: A New Era” ($1.7 million)

7. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($1.2 million)

8. “Firestarter” ($833,340)

9. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ($750,559)

10. “Ante Sundaraniki” ($621,000)

Watched at Home

1. “Uncharted”

2. “The Lost City”

3. “Morbius”

4. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

5. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

6. “Dog”

7. “The Batman”

8. “Sing 2”

9. “The Contractor”

10. “Father Stu”

Music

Hot tunes

1. “As It Was” - Harry Styles

2. “First Class” - Jack Harlow

3. “Wait For U” - Future featuring Drake and Tems

4. “Running UP That Hill (A Deal With God)” - Kate Bush

5. “About Damn Time” - Lizzo

6. “Heat Waves” - Glass Animals

7. “Big Energy” - Latto

8. “Me Porto Bonito” - Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone

9. “I Like You (A Happier Song)” - Post Malone featuring Doja Cat

10. “Titi Me Pregunto” - Bad Bunny

Top Country

1.“Take My Name” - Parmalee

2. “Trouble With a Heartbreak” - Jason Aldean

3. “Wasted On You” - Morgan Wallen

4. “Damn Strait” - Scotty McCreery

5. “AA” - Walker Hayes

6. “7500 OBO” - Tim McGraw

7. “New Truck” - Dylan Scott

8. “Best Thing Since Backroads” - Jake Owen

9. “Circles Around This Town” - Maren Morris

10. “Like I Love Country Music” - Kane Brown

Books

1. “Sparring Partners” - John Grisham

2. “It Ends with Us” - Colleen Hoover

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” - Delia Owens

4. “One More” - Ed Mylett

5. “Verity” - Colleen Hoover

6. “Book Lovers” - Emily Henry

7. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” - Dr. Seuss

8. “Ugly Love” - Colleen Hoover

9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” - Taylor Jenkins

10. “Meant to Be” - Emily Griffin

