Movies
Box office
1. “A Quiet Place: Part II” ($11.6 million)
2. "In The Heights" ($11.4 million)
3. "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway ($10.4 million)
4. "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" ($10 million)
5. “Cruella” ($6.7 million)
6. “Spirit Untamed" ($2.5 million)
7. "The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2" ($1 million)
8. "Wrath of Man" ($615,000)
9. "Queen Bees” ($328,000)
10. "Spiral" ($305,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Four Good Days”
2. “Tom and Jerry”
3. “The Marksman”
4. "The Courier"
5. “Chaos Walking”
6. “The Little Things"
7. “The Dry"
8. “Yellowstone: Season One"
9. “The Unholy”
10. “The Croods: A New Age”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Butter” - BTS
2. “Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
4. “Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
5. “Leave The Door Open” - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak)
6. "Save Your Tears" - The Weekend & Ariana Grande
7. "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. “Astronaut In The Ocean” - Masked Wolf
9. "Deja Vu" - Olivia Rodrigo
10. "Yonaguni" - Bad Bunny
Top Country
1. “Forever After All” - Luke Combs
2. “Gone” - Dierks Bentley
3. “Famous Friends” - Chris Young and Kane Brown
4. “Single Saturday Night” - Cole Swindell
5. “Blame It On You” - Jason Aldean
6. “Almost Maybes” - Jordan Davis
7. “Settling Down” - Miranda Lambert
8. “Nobody” - Dylan Scott
9. "Minimum Wage" - Blake Shelton
10. "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen" - Chase Rice (featuring Florida Georgia Line)
Books
1. “Golden Girl" - Elin Hilderbrand
2. “Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian" - E.L. James
3. “One Last Stop" - Casey McQuiston
4. "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" - Dr. Seuss
5. "Malibu Rising" - Taylor Jenkins Reid
6. "Dog Man: Mothering Heights: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #10)" - Dav Pilkey
7. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 5" - Tatsuki Fujimoto
8. "My Hero Academia, Vol. 28" - Kohei Horikoshi
9. "Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 10" - Gege Akutami
10. “Where the Crawdads Sing" - Delia Ownes
