Movies
Box office
1. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($126.7 million)
2. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($15.8 million)
3. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” ($12.6 million)
4. “Downton Abbey: A New Era” ($5.7 million)
5. “The Bad Guys” ($4.3 million)
6. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($2.5 million)
7. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ($2.4 million)
8. “The Lost City” ($1.8 million)
9. “Men” ($1.2 million)
10. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” ($850,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Uncharted”
2. “Morbuis”
3. “Dog”
4. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
5. “The Lost City”
6. “Moonfall”
7. “Sing 2”
8. “Blacklight”
9. “The Batman”
10. “Jackass Forever”
Music
Top Country
1. “Trouble With a Heartbreak” - Jason Aldean
2. “Slow Down Summer” - Thomas Rhett
3. “Take My Name” - Parmalee
4. “Wasted On You” - Morgan Wallen
5. “Wild Hearts” - Keith Urban
6. “AA” - Walker Hayes
7. “7500 OBO” - Tim McGraw
8. “Damn Strait” - Scotty McCreery
9. “Best Thing Since Backroads” - Jake Owen
10. “Circles Around This Town” - Maren Morris
Books
1. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” - Dr. Seuss
2. “It Ends with Us” - Colleen Hoover
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” - Delia Owens
4. “Book Lovers” - Emily Henry
5. “The Offices Bffs: Tales of the Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There” - Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey
6. “Verity” - Colleen Hoover
7. “Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse (Dungeons & Dragons Book): - Wizards RPG Team
8. “Cat Kid Comic Club #3: A Graphic Novel” - Dav Pilkey
9. “In the Blood, 5: A Thriller” - Jack Carr
10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” - Taylor Jenkins
