Movies
Box office
1. “Jurassic World: Dominion“ ($58.6 million)
2. “Lightyear” ($50.5 million)
3. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($44 million)
4. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($4.4 million)
5. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” ($1.1 million)
6. “The Bad Guys” ($980,000)
7. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($959,631)
8. “Downton Abbey: A New Era” ($830,000)
9. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ($228,392)
10. “Brian and Charles” ($198,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Uncharted”
2. “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
3. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”
4. “The Lost City”
5. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”
6. “The Batman”
7. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
8. “Morbius”
9. “Dog”
10. “The Contractor”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “As It Was” - Harry Styles
2. “First Class” - Jack Harlow
3. “Wait For U” - Future featuring Drake and Tems
4. “About Damn Time” - Lizzo
5. “Running UP That Hill (A Deal With God)” - Kate Bush
6. “Heat Waves” - Glass Animals
7. “Big Energy” - Latto
8. “Me Porto Bonito” - Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
9. “Titi Me Pregunto” - Bad Bunny
10. “Glimpse of Us” - Joji
Top Country
1.“Take My Name” - Parmalee
2. “Wasted On You” - Morgan Wallen
3. “Trouble With a Heartbreak” - Jason Aldean
4. “Damn Strait” - Scotty McCreery
5. “7500 OBO” - Tim McGraw
6. “AA” - Walker Hayes
7. “New Truck” - Dylan Scott
8. “Best Thing Since Backroads” - Jake Owen
9. “Like I Love Country Music” - Kane Brown
10. “Circles Around This Town” - Maren Morris
Books
1. “It Ends with Us” - Colleen Hoover
2. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 11: Volume 11” - Tatsuki Fujimoto
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” - Delia Owens
4. “Sparring Partners” - John Grisham
5. “Verity” - Colleen Hoover
6. “Ugly Love” - Colleen Hoover
7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” - Taylor Jenkins
8. “Book Lovers” - Emily Henry
9. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” - Dr. Seuss
10. “James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life” - James Patterson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.