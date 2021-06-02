Movies
Box office
1. “A Quiet Place: Part II” ($47.5 million)
2. “Cruella” ($21.4 million)
3. “Raya and the Last Dragon” ($2.3 million)
4. “Spiral” ($2.2 million)
5. “Wrath of Man” ($2.1 million)
6. “Demon Slayer The Movie” ($1.5 million)
7. “Godzilla vs. Kong” ($885,000)
8. “Dream Horse” ($639,636)
9. “Those Who Wish Me Dead” ($590,000)
10. “Mortal Kombat” ($279,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Tom and Jerry”
2. “The Marksman”
3. “The Little Things”
4. “The Croods: A New Age”
5. “Above Suspicion”
6. “Minari”
7. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
8. “Chaos Walking”
9. “The Father”
10. “Nomadland”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Butter” - BTS
2. “Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Deja Vu” - Olivia Rodrigo
4. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
5. “Leave The Door Open” - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak)
6. “Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
7. “Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd
8. “Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA
9. “Traitor” - Olivia Rodrigo
10. “Astronaut In The Ocean” - Masked Wolf
Top Country
1. “Forever After All” - Luke Combs
2. “Nobody” - Dylan Scott
3. “Gone” - Dierks Bentley
4. “Famous Friends” - Chris Young and Kane Brown
5. “Almost Maybes” - Jordan Davis
6. “Settling Down” - Miranda Lambert
7. “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s” - Sam Hunt
8. “Blame It On You” - Jason Aldean
9. “Single Saturday Night” - Cole Swindell
10. “Hell Of A View” - Eric Church
Books
1. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” - Dr. Seuss
2. “The Anthropocene Reviewed” - John Green
3. “Mothering Heights” - Dav Pilkey
4. “You Will Get Through This Night” - Daniel Howell
5. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America” - Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
6. “D&D: Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft”
7. “Zero Fail” - Carol Leonnig
8. “Sooley” - John Grisham
9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” - Dalia Owens
10. “Breaking the News” - Alex Marlow
