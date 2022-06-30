Movies
Box office
1. “Elvis” ($31.2 million)
2. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($29.6 million)
3. “Jurassic World: Dominion“ ($26.7 million)
4. “The Black Phone” ($23.6)
5. “Lightyear” ($18.1 million)
6. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($1.7 million)
7. “Jugjugg Jeeyo” ($604,000)
8. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($533,346)
9. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” ($498,362)
10. “The Bad Guys” ($455,865)
Watched at Home
1. “Morbius”
2. “Uncharted”
3. “Father Stu”
4. “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
5. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”
6. “The Lost City”
7. “The Batman”
8. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”
9. “Dog”
10. “Spider-man: No Way Home”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Jimmy Cooks” - Drake featuring 21 Savage
2. “As It Was” - Harry Styles
3. “First Class” - Jack Harlow
4. “Wait For U” - Future featuring Drake and Tems
5. “About Damn Time” - Lizzo
6. “Sticky” - Drake
7. “Falling Back” - Drake
8. “Glimpse of Us” - Joji
9. “Running UP That Hill (A Deal With God)” - Kate Bush
10. “Heat Waves” - Glass Animals
Top Country
1. “Wasted On You” - Morgan Wallen
2. “Take My Name” - Parmalee
3. “Damn Strait” - Scotty McCreery
4. “Trouble With a Heartbreak” - Jason Aldean
5. “7500 OBO” - Tim McGraw
6. “New Truck” - Dylan Scott
7. “Like I Love Country Music” - Kane Brown
8. “Best Thing Since Backroads” - Jake Owen
9. “Circles Around This Town” - Maren Morris
10. “At The End of A Bar” - Chris Young
Books
1. “The Hotel Nantucket” - Elin Hilderbrand
2. “The Battle for the American Mind” - Pete Hegseth
3. “It Ends with Us” - Colleen Hoover
4. “Verity” - Colleen Hoover
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” - Delia Owens
6. “Sparring Partners” - John Grisham
7. “Ugly Love” - Colleen Hoover
8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” - Taylor Jenkins
9. “Why a Daughters Needs a Dad” - Gregory Lang & Susanna Leonard Hill
10. “Book Lovers” - Emily Henry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.