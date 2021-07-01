Movies
Box office
1. "F9: The Fast Saga" ($70 million)
2. “A Quiet Place: Part II” ($6.2 million)
3. "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" ($4.8 million)
4. "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway ($4.8 million)
5. “Cruella” ($3.7 million)
6. "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" ($2.9 million)
7. "In the Heights" ($2.2 million)
8. “Spirit Untamed" ($1 million)
9. "Nobody” ($560,000)
10. “The House Next Door" ($229,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Godzilla vs. Kong”
2. “Nobody”
3. “Four Good Days”
4. "The Marksman"
5. “Tom and Jerry”
6. “The Little Things"
7. “A Quiet Place"
8. “Yellowstone: Season One"
9. “The Courier”
10. “The Hitman's Bodyguard”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Butter” - BTS
2. “Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
4. "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. “Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
6. “Leave The Door Open” - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak)
7. "Save Your Tears" - The Weekend & Ariana Grande
8. "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
9. "Deja Vu" - Olivia Rodrigo
10. “Astronaut In The Ocean” - Masked Wolf
Top Country
1. “Gone” - Dierks Bentley
2. “Forever After All” - Luke Combs
3. “Famous Friends” - Chris Young and Kane Brown
4. “Single Saturday Night” - Cole Swindell
5. “Blame It On You” - Jason Aldean
6. “Almost Maybes” - Jordan Davis
7. “Settling Down” - Miranda Lambert
8. "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen" - Chase Rice (featuring Florida Georgia Line)
9. "Glad You Exist" - Dan + Shay
10. "Minimum Wage" - Blake Shelton
Books
1. “The President's Daughter: A Thriller" - James Patterson, Bill Clinton
2. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America" - Bill O'Reilly, Martin Dugard
3. “The Maidens" - Alex Michaelides
4. "Dog Man: Mothering Heights: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #10)" - Dav Pilkey
5. "The Last Thing He Told Me" - Laura Dave
6. "Sooley" - John Grisham
7. “Where the Crawdads Sing" - Delia Ownes
8. "Golden Girl" - Elin Hilderbrand
9. "What Is God Like?" - Rachel Held Evans, Matthew Paul Turner
10. "Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero" - Amanda Kloots
