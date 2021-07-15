Movies
Box office
1. "Black Widow" ($80 million)
2. "F9: The Fast Saga" ($10.8 million)
3. “The Boss Baby: Family Business" ($8.7 million)
4. "The Forever Purge" ($6.7 million)
5. "A Quiet Place: Part II ($3 million)
6. “Cruella” ($2.2 million)
7. "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" ($1.6 million)
8. "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway ($1.2 million)
9. "In the Heights" ($630,000)
10. “Zola" ($620,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Nobody”
2. “Rick and Morty: Season 5”
3. “Godzilla vs. Kong”
4. "Wrath of Man"
5. "The Fast and Furious Collection"
6. "The Unholy"
7. “Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train"
8. “Harry Potter: The Complete 8-Film Collection”
9. "The Marksman"
10. “Batman: The Long Halloween Part One”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Butter” - BTS
2. “Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
4. "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
6. "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
7. “Leave The Door Open” - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak)
8. “Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
9. "Save Your Tears" - The Weekend & Ariana Grande
10. "Deja Vu" - Olivia Rodrigo
Top Country
1. “Famous Friends” - Chris Young and Kane Brown
2. “Single Saturday Night” - Cole Swindell
3. “Blame It On You” - Jason Aldean
4. “Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen" - Chase Rice (featuring Florida Georgia Line)
5. "Settling Down” - Miranda Lambert
6. "Glad You Exist" - Dan + Shay
7. “Gone” - Dierks Bentley
8. "We Didn't Have Much" - Justin Moore
9. "Minimum Wage" - Blake Shelton
10. "Waves" - Luke Bryan
Books
1. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" - Quentin Tarantino
2. "The Last Thing He Told Me" - Laura Dave
3. “The President's Daughter: A Thriller" - James Patterson and Bill Clinton
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing" - Delia Ownes
5. "They Both Die at the End" - Adam Silvera
6. "Dog Man: Mothering Heights: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #10)" - Dav Pilkey
7. "People We Meet on Vacation" - Emily Henry
8. "Malibu Rising" - Taylor Jenkins Reid
9. "The Song of Achilles" - Madeline Miller
10. "The Silent Patient" - Alex Michaelides
