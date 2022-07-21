Movies
Box office
1. “Thor: Love and Thunder” ($46 million)
2. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” ($26 million)
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” ($17 million)
4. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($12 million)
5. “Elvis” ($7.6 million)
6. “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” ($6.2 million)
7. “The Black Phone” ($5.3 million)
8. “Jurassic World: Dominion“ ($4.9 million)
9. “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” ($1.9 million)
10. “Lightyear” ($1.3 million)
Watched at Home
1. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore”
2. “Morbius”
3. “The Bad Guys”
4. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”
5. “Father Stu”
6. “Uncharted”
7. “Spider-man: No Way Home”
8. “Downton Abbey: A New Era”
9. “Dog”
10. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “As It Was” - Harry Styles
2. “About Damn Time” - Lizzo
3. “First Class” - Jack Harlow
4. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” - Kate Bush
5. “Wait For U” - Future featuring Drake and Tems
6. “Me Porto Bonito” - Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
7. “Heat Waves” - Glass Animals
8. “Jimmy Cooks” - Drake featuring 21 Savage
9. “Break My Soul” - Beyonce
10. “Big Energy” - Latto
Top Country
1. “Damn Strait” - Scotty McCreery
2. “7500 OBO” - Tim McGraw
3. “Wasted On You” - Morgan Wallen
4. “New Truck” - Dylan Scott
5. “Like I Love Country Music” - Kane Brown
6. “Best Thing Since Backroads” - Jake Owen
7. “At The End of A Bar” - Chris Young
8. “Last Night Lonely” - Jon Pardi
9. “Circles Around This Town” - Maren Morris
10. “With A Woman You Love” - Justin Moore
Books
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” - Delia Owens
2. “It Ends with Us” - Colleen Hoover
3. “Verity” - Colleen Hoover
4. “Ugly Love” - Colleen Hoover
5. “Lore Olympus: Volume Two” - Rachel Smythe
6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” - Taylor Jenkins
7. “Reminders of Him” - Colleen Hoover
8. “It’s Not Summer Without You (Reprint)” - Jenny Han
9. “November 9” - Colleen Hoover
10. “We’ll Always Have Summer (Reprint)” - Jenny Han
