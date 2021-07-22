Movies
Box office
1. "Space Jam: A New Legacy ($31.6 million)
2. "Black Widow" ($26.2 million)
3. "Escape Room: Tournament of Champions" ($8.8 million)
4. "F9: The Fast Saga" ($7.6 million)
5. “The Boss Baby: Family Business" ($4.7 million)
6. "The Forever Purge" ($4.1 million)
7. "A Quiet Place: Part II ($2.3 million)
8. "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain" ($1.9 million)
9. “Cruella” ($1.1 million)
10. "Pig" ($970,935)
Watched at Home
1. “Nobody”
2. “Godzilla vs. Kong”
3. “Rick and Morty: Season 5”
4. "Werewolves Within"
5. "Wrath of Man"
6. "Till Death"
7. "The Unholy"
8. “Yellowstone: Season 1”
9. “Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train"
10. “Lansky”
Music
Hot tunes
1. "Permission to Dance" - BTS
2. “Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo
3. "Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber
4. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
5. "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
6. "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
7. “Butter” - BTS
8. "Monetero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
9. "Save Your Tears" - The Weekend & Ariana Grande
10. "Deja Vu" - Olivia Rodrigo
Top Country
1. “Blame It On You” - Jason Aldean
2. “Single Saturday Night” - Cole Swindell
3. “Famous Friends” - Chris Young and Kane Brown
4. “Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen" - Chase Rice (featuring Florida Georgia Line)
5. "Glad You Exist" - Dan + Shay"
6. "Settling Down" - Miranda Lambert
7. "We Didn't Have Much" - Justin Moore
8. "Waves" - Luke Bryan
9. "Country Again" - Thomas Rhett
10. "Minimum Wage" - Blake Shelton
Books
1. "How I Saved the World" - Jesse Watters
2. "The Bad Guys In Cut to the Chase (the Bad Guys #13) - Aaron Blabey
3. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" - Charlie Mackesy
4. "Nine Lives" - Danielle Steel
5. "The Paper Palace" - Miranda Cowley Heller
6. "Falling" - T.J. Newman
7. "People We Meet on Vacation" - Emily Henry
8. "Any Way the Wind Blows" - Rainbow Rowell
9. "The Last Thing He Told Me" - Laura Dave
10. “Where the Crawdads Sing" - Delia Ownes
