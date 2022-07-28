Movies
Box office
1. “Nope” ($44 million)
2. “Thor: Love and Thunder” ($22.1 million)
3. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” ($17.7 million)
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” ($10.3 million)
5. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($10 million)
6. “Elvis” ($6.3 million)
7. “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” ($3.8 million)
8. “The Black Phone” ($3.4 million)
9. “Jurassic World: Dominion“ ($2.9 million)
10. “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” ($1.3 million)
Watched at Home
1. “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
2. “Morbius”
3. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore”
4. “Downton Abbey: A New Era”
5. “Uncharted”
6. “Last Seen Alive”
7. “Father Stu”
8. “The Bad Guys”
9. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
10. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “About Damn Time” - Lizzo
2. “As It Was” - Harry Styles
3. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” - Kate Bush
4. “First Class” - Jack Harlow
5. “Wait For U” - Future featuring Drake and Tems
6. “Me Porto Bonito” - Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
7. “Break My Soul” - Beyonce
8. “Heat Waves” - Glass Animals
9. “Late Night Talking” - Harry Styles
10. “Jimmy Cooks” - Drake featuring 21 Savage
Top Country
1. “Damn Strait” - Scotty McCreery
2. “New Truck” - Dylan Scott
3. “Like I Love Country Music” - Kane Brown
4. “Wasted On You” - Morgan Wallen
5. “Best Thing Since Backroads” - Jake Owen
6. “At The End of A Bar” - Chris Young
7. “Last Night Lonely” - Jon Pardi
8. “Circles Around This Town” - Maren Morris
9. “With A Woman You Love” - Justin Moore
10. “Truth About You” - Mitchell Tenpenny
Books
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” - Delia Owens
2. “It Ends with Us” - Colleen Hoover
3. “Verity” - Colleen Hoover
4. “Ugly Love” - Colleen Hoover
5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” - Taylor Jenkins
6. “Reminders of Him” - Colleen Hoover
7. “The 6:20 Man: A Thriller” - David Baldacci
8. “November 9” - Colleen Hoover
9. “Tanqueray” - Stephanie Johnson and Brandon Stanton
10. “The It Girl” - Ruth Ware
