Movies
Box office
1. "Old" ($16.5 million)
2. "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins" ($13.4 million)
3. "Black Widow" ($11.6 million)
4. "Space Jam: A New Legacy" ($9.5 million)
5. "F9: The Fast Saga" ($4.6 million)
6. "Escape Room: Tournament of Champions" ($3.4 million)
7. “The Boss Baby: Family Business" ($2.6 million)
8. "The Forever Purge" ($2.3 million)
9. "A Quiet Place: Part II ($1.2 million)
10. "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain" ($830,000)
Watched at Home
1. "Wrath of Man"
2. "A Quiet Place: Part II"
3. "Mortal Kombat"
4. "Godzilla vs. Kong"
5. "Nobody"
6. "Rick and Morty: Season Five"
7. "Werewolves Within"
8. “Animal Kingdom: The Complete Fifth Season"
9. “Till Death"
10. "The Unholy”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Butter” - BTS
2. “Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
4. "Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber
5. "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
6. "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
7. "Permission to Dance" - BTS
8. "Monetero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
9. "Deja Vu" - Olivia Rodrigo
10. "Save Your Tears" - The Weekend & Ariana Grande
Top Country
1. “Single Saturday Night” - Cole Swindell
2. “Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen" - Chase Rice (featuring Florida Georgia Line)
3. “Famous Friends” - Chris Young and Kane Brown
4. "Glad You Exist" - Dan + Shay
5. "We Didn't Have Much" - Justin Moore
6. "Settling Down" - Miranda Lambert
7. "Waves" - Luke Bryan
8. “Blame It On You” - Jason Aldean
9. "Country Again" - Thomas Rhett
10. "Things A Man Oughta Know" - Lainey Wilson
Books
1. "American Marxism" - Mark R. Levin
2. "The Cellist" - Daniel Silva
3. "How I Saved the World" - Jesse Watters
4. "Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency" - Michael Wolff
5. "The Adventure Zone: The Crystal Kingdom" - Clint McElroy
6. "People We Meet on Vacation" - Emily Henry
7. "The Last Thing He Told Me" - Laura Dave
8. “Where the Crawdads Sing" - Delia Ownes
9. "The Haunted Mansion (Disney Classic)" - Lauren Clauss
10. "Dog Man: Mothering Heights: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #10), Volume 10 - Dav Pilkey
