Movies
Box office
1. "F9: The Fast Saga" ($22.8 million)
2. “The Boss Baby: Family Business" ($16 million)
3. "The Forever Purge" ($12.4 million)
4. "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" ($3 million)
5. “Cruella” ($2.4 million)
6. "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway ($2.1 million)
7. "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" ($1.2 million)
8. “Zola" ($1.2 million)
9. "In the Heights" ($1.1 million)
10. "Summer of Soul" ($650,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Godzilla vs. Kong”
2. “Nobody”
3. “Rick and Morty: Season 5”
4. "Harry Potter: Complete 8-film Collection"
5. “Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train”
6. “The Office: The Complete Series"
7. “The Marksman"
8. “Batman: The Long Halloween Part One”
9. "The Unholy"
10. “Lord of the Rings - The Motion Picture Trilogy”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Butter” - BTS
2. “Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
4. "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. “Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
6. “Leave The Door Open” - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak)
7. "Save Your Tears" - The Weekend & Ariana Grande
8. "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
9. "Deja Vu" - Olivia Rodrigo
10. “Astronaut In The Ocean” - Masked Wolf
Top Country
1. “Famous Friends” - Chris Young and Kane Brown
2. “Forever After All” - Luke Combs
3. “Single Saturday Night” - Cole Swindell
4. “Blame It On You” - Jason Aldean
5. “Almost Maybes” - Jordan Davis
6. “Gone” - Dierks Bentley
7. “Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen" - Chase Rice (featuring Florida Georgia Line)
8. "Settling Down” - Miranda Lambert
9. "Glad You Exist" - Dan + Shay
10. "Minimum Wage" - Blake Shelton
Books
1. "Dude Perfect 101 Tricks, Tips, and Cool Stuff" - Dude Perfect
2. “The President's Daughter: A Thriller" - James Patterson and Bill Clinton
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing" - Delia Ownes
4. "Time for School, Little Blue Truck" - Alice Schertie
5. "Dog Man: Mothering Heights: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #10)" - Dav Pilkey
6. "The Last Thing He Told Me" - Laura Dave
7. "People We Meet on Vacation" - Emily Henry
8. "Malibu Rising" - Taylor Jenkins Reid
9. "The Midnight Library" - Matt Haig
10. "Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds" - Michael Knowles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.