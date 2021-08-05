Movies
Box office
1. "Jungle Cruise" ($34.1 million)
2. "The Green Knight" ($6.7 million)
3. "Old" ($6.7 million)
4. "Black Widow" ($6.4 million)
5. "Stillwater" ($5.1 million)
6. "Space Jam: A New Legacy" ($4.2 million)
7. "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins" ($4 million)
8. "F9: The Fast Saga" ($2.6 million)
9. "Escape Room: Tournament of Champions" ($2.2 million)
10. “The Boss Baby: Family Business" ($1.3 million)
Watched at Home
1. "Wrath of Man"
2. "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"
3. "A Quiet Place: Part II"
4. "Nobody"
5. "Spiral"
6. "Mortal Combat"
7. "Godzilla vs. Kong"
8. “Rick and Morty: Season 5"
9. “Werewolves Within"
10. "Till Death”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Butter” - BTS
2. "Industry Baby" - Ll Nas X& Jack Harlow
3. “Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo
4. "Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber
5. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
6. "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
7. "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
8. "Monetero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
9. "Permission to Dance" - BTS
10. "Deja Vu" - Olivia Rodrigo
Top Country
1. “Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen" - Chase Rice (featuring Florida Georgia Line)
2. “Single Saturday Night” - Cole Swindell
3. "Glad You Exist" - Dan + Shay
4. "Waves" - Luke Bryan
5. "We Didn't Have Much" - Justin Moore
6. "Country Again" - Thomas Rhett
7. "Things A Man Oughta Know" - Lainey Wilson
8. "One Too Many" - Keith Urban with Pink
9. "You Time" - Scotty McCreery
10. "Cold Beer Calling My Name" - Jameson Rodgers
Books
1. "American Marxism" - Mark R. Levin
2. "I Alone Can Fix It" Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year - Penguin Press
3. "Black Ice: A Thriller" - Brad Thor
4. "The Cellist" - Daniel Silva
5. "People We Meet on Vacation" - Emily Henry
6. "The Last Thing He Told Me" - Laura Dave
7. “Where the Crawdads Sing" - Delia Ownes
8. "Wave of the Sea Dragon: A Branches Book (Dragon Masters #19), Vol. 10 - Tracey West
9. "Dog Man: Mothering Heights: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #10), Volume 10 - Dav Pilkey
10. "They Both Die at the End" - Adam Silvera
