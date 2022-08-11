Movies
Box office
1. “Bullet Train” ($30.1 million)
2. “DC League of Super Pets” ($11.2 million)
3. “Nope” ($8.5 million)
4. “Thor: Love and Thunder” ($7.6 million)
5. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” ($7.1 million)
6. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($7 million)
7. “Where the Crawdads Sing” ($5.6 million)
8. “Easter Sunday” ($5.2 million)
9. “Elvis” ($4 million)
10. “The Black Phone” ($1.4 million)
Watched at Home
1. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
2. “The Lost City”
3. “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
4. “The Bad Guys”
5. “Morbius”
6. “Uncharted”
7. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore”
8. “Downton Abbey: A New Era”
9. “Last Seen”
10. “Dog”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “Break My Soul” - Beyonce
2. “About Damn Time” - Lizzo
3. “As It Was” - Harry Styles
4. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” - Kate Bush
5. “Wait For U” - Future featuring Drake and Tems
6. “First Class” - Jack Harlow
7. “Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy
8. “Me Porto Bonito” - Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
9. “Sunroof” - Nicky Youre @ dazy
10. “Late Night Talking” - Harry Styles
Top Country
1. “New Truck” - Dylan Scott
2. “Like I Love Country Music” - Kane Brown
3. “Last Night Lonely” - Jon Pardi
4. “At The End of A Bar” - Chris Young
5. “Damn Strait” - Scotty McCreery
6. “Circles Around This Town” - Maren Morris
7. “With A Woman You Love” - Justin Moore
8. “Truth About You” - Mitchell Tenpenny
9. “The Kind of Love We Make” - Luke Combs
10. “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”- Cole Swindell
Books
1. “It Ends with Us” - Colleen Hoover
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” - Delia Owens
3. “Verity” - Colleen Hoover
4. “Ugly Love” - Colleen Hoover
5. “Reminders of Him” - Colleen Hoover
6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” - Taylor Jenkins
7. “November 9” - Colleen Hoover
8. “All Your Perfects” - Colleen Hoover
9. “The 6:20 Man: A Thriller” - David Baldacci
10. “Where the Crawdads Sing (Movie Tie-In) - Delia Owens
