Director James Gunn assembles his perfect ‘Suicide Squad’

This image provided by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joel Kinnaman, from left, John Cena, Margot Robbie, Peter Capaldi and Idris Elba in a scene from "The Suicide Squad."

 Jessica Miglio

Movies

Box office

1. "The Suicide Squad" ($26.6 million)

2. "Jungle Cruise" ($15.6 million)

3. "Old" ($4.1 million)

4. "Black Widow" ($4 million)

5. "Stillwater" ($2.8 million)

6. "The Green Knight" ($2.5 million)

7. "Space Jam: A New Legacy" ($2.4 million)

8. "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins" ($1.6 million)

9. "Escape Room: Tournament of Champions" ($1.2 million)

10. "F9: The Fast Saga" ($1.2 million)

Watched at Home

1. "A Quiet Place: Part II"

2. "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"

3. "Wrath of Man"

4. "Nobody"

5. "Godzilla vs. Kong"

6. "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway"

7. "Spiral"

8. "Mortal Kombat"

9. “Rick and Morty: Season 5"

10. “Werewolves Within"

Music

Hot tunes

1. "Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber

2. “Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo

3. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

4. “Butter” - BTS 

5. "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran

6. "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA

7. "Industry Baby" - Ll Nas X& Jack Harlow

8. "Monetero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X

9. "Deja Vu" - Olivia Rodrigo

10. "Save Your Tears" - The Weekend & Ariana Grande

Top Country

1.  “Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen" - Chase Rice (featuring Florida Georgia Line)

2. "Glad You Exist" - Dan + Shay

3. "We Didn't Have Much" - Justin Moore

4. "Waves" - Luke Bryan

5. “Single Saturday Night” - Cole Swindell

6. "Things A Man Oughta Know" - Lainey Wilson

7. "Country Again" - Thomas Rhett

8. "You Time" - Scotty McCreery

9. "Cold Beer Calling My Name" - Jameson Rodgers

10. "One Too Many" - Keith Urban with Pink

Books

1. "American Marxism" - Mark R. Levin

2. "The Authoritarian Moment: How the Left Weaponized America's Institutions Against Dissent" - Ben Shapiro

3. "I Alone Can Fix It" Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year - Penguin Press

4. "It Ends With Us" - Colleen Hoover

5. "People We Meet on Vacation" - Emily Henry

6. "The Last Thing He Told Me" - Laura Dave

7. “Where the Crawdads Sing" - Delia Ownes

8. "They Both Die at the End" - Adam Silvera

9. "Dog Man: Mothering Heights: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #10), Volume 10 - Dav Pilkey

10. "Black Ice: A Thriller" - Brad Thor 

Tags

