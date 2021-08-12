Movies
Box office
1. "The Suicide Squad" ($26.6 million)
2. "Jungle Cruise" ($15.6 million)
3. "Old" ($4.1 million)
4. "Black Widow" ($4 million)
5. "Stillwater" ($2.8 million)
6. "The Green Knight" ($2.5 million)
7. "Space Jam: A New Legacy" ($2.4 million)
8. "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins" ($1.6 million)
9. "Escape Room: Tournament of Champions" ($1.2 million)
10. "F9: The Fast Saga" ($1.2 million)
Watched at Home
1. "A Quiet Place: Part II"
2. "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"
3. "Wrath of Man"
4. "Nobody"
5. "Godzilla vs. Kong"
6. "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway"
7. "Spiral"
8. "Mortal Kombat"
9. “Rick and Morty: Season 5"
10. “Werewolves Within"
Music
Hot tunes
1. "Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber
2. “Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
4. “Butter” - BTS
5. "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
6. "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
7. "Industry Baby" - Ll Nas X& Jack Harlow
8. "Monetero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
9. "Deja Vu" - Olivia Rodrigo
10. "Save Your Tears" - The Weekend & Ariana Grande
Top Country
1. “Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen" - Chase Rice (featuring Florida Georgia Line)
2. "Glad You Exist" - Dan + Shay
3. "We Didn't Have Much" - Justin Moore
4. "Waves" - Luke Bryan
5. “Single Saturday Night” - Cole Swindell
6. "Things A Man Oughta Know" - Lainey Wilson
7. "Country Again" - Thomas Rhett
8. "You Time" - Scotty McCreery
9. "Cold Beer Calling My Name" - Jameson Rodgers
10. "One Too Many" - Keith Urban with Pink
Books
1. "American Marxism" - Mark R. Levin
2. "The Authoritarian Moment: How the Left Weaponized America's Institutions Against Dissent" - Ben Shapiro
3. "I Alone Can Fix It" Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year - Penguin Press
4. "It Ends With Us" - Colleen Hoover
5. "People We Meet on Vacation" - Emily Henry
6. "The Last Thing He Told Me" - Laura Dave
7. “Where the Crawdads Sing" - Delia Ownes
8. "They Both Die at the End" - Adam Silvera
9. "Dog Man: Mothering Heights: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #10), Volume 10 - Dav Pilkey
10. "Black Ice: A Thriller" - Brad Thor
